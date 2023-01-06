Shark Tank India: Pitcher says he'll 'look for job' if idea doesn't get funding, Anupam Mittal offers him a job

In a new promo for an upcoming episode of Shark Tank India, a pitcher will be seen making a desperate plea in front of the sharks. A man pitched his idea for a shoe brand but got emotional as he spoke about the product. This made the sharks emotional as well. (Also read: Shark Tank India: Viewers ask ‘what joke is this’ as sharks reject a makeup brand for Vineeta’s sake)

“Baat ye hai ki jab market mein jaate ho aur koi joote pehen hi nahi raha hai… toh…aise situations… (When you go to the market and people are just not wearing your shoes, in such a situation…),” he said and broke down in tears. Seeing him, shark Vineeta Singh also gets emotional. Piyush Mishra and Anupam Mittal tell him “koi baat nahi yaar (it's alright).”

“Iske liye funding nahi aati hai toh mere paas paise toh hain nahi. Toh main shayad job dhundna shuru karuga. Aur jab mauka mile toh wapis shuru karne ki koshish karuga (If i don't get the funding for it then I don't have the money for it. I will look for a job. when I have enough money, I will work on this again),” the pitcher told the sharks.

Anupam Mittal tells him, “Shark Tank is not just about funding. It is also about perspective. I have an open offer for you for a job.” Aman Gupta tells him, “That's what an entrepreneur is: he stands back up after falling down. You are down but not out my friend.” While it seemed like he did not get the funding he wanted, all the sharks then gave him a hug at the end of his segment.

Earlier this week, one the first episode of the new second season of the show, the shark refused to give an offer to a makeup brand as they would be a competitor to their friend and co-shark Vineeta's brand Sugar. The move earned them a lot of flak on social media and they were called unfair. Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma clarified later in a social media post, "Being a shark doesn't mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don't invest in a fellow sharks competition, that's me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don't join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that's me :)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON