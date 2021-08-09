Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anupam Shyam of Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya dies at 63 due to multiple organ failure
tv

Anupam Shyam of Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya dies at 63 due to multiple organ failure

Anupam Shyam, known for his role in Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya, has died. He was 63.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Anupam Shyam, last seen in Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya 2, died on Sunday night.

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam died on Sunday night following multiple organ failure. His friend Yashpal Sharma and producer Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his death. Anupam was last seen in Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya 2.

Speaking with ANI, Yashpal Sharma said, "I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here and found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during shooting of his last film."

Producer Ashoke Pandit also confirmed the news of Anupam Shyam's death with a tweet on Sunday night. "Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure. My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry," he said.

According to Indianexpress.com, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 producer Rajan Shahi said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Anupam Shyamji. May his family get all the strength to sail through these difficult times. I remember when we started with Pratigya season 2, he was extremely happy to work again and play his favourite character Sajjan Singh. He was always so lively and full of enthusiasm and will be remembered for his remarkable performances. May his soul rest in peace.”

A leading daily reported Anupam had developed serious kidney issues. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai in July last year where he collapsed during a dialysis. Bollywood actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Sonu Sood had helped the actor and his family.

His brother, Anurag Shyam told SpotboyE last year, "He has been keeping unwell for the last six months now. He has an infection in his kidney due to which we had admitted him to Hinduja Hospital back then and got him treated for almost one and half month. That time his health got fine but he was suggested dialysis, from time to time. But he decided to go for ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. That didn’t help. He got breathless recently because of not doing dialysis. His chest was filled with water, so we again started his dialysis and he started getting relief.”

Having started his career with Shyam Benegal's Sardari Begum, Anupam Shyam has worked in several Bollywood projects including Dil Se, Satya, Dushman, Slumdog Millionaire, Bandit Queen and Lagaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anupam shyam mann kee awaaz pratigya pratigya actor
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP