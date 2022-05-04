Anupama written update episode 568: Anuj surprises Anupama with a bike

The latest episode of Anupama brought a fairy-tale Bollywood love story to our television screens. After Anupama and Anuj decide to go on a date, Leela confronts Anupama and taunts her for degrading their family name. Vanraj tries to obstruct Anuj and Anupama from going out. The episode ends on a sweet note as romance between Anuj and Anupama burns bright. On the other hand, Leela and Vanraj try to find out why Hasmuk has been hiding from the family.

Anuj arrives on a bike

Anupama and Anuj are set to go on a date but there is someone who doesn’t want Anupama to be happy. Leela taunts Anupama for going on a date at her age. She tells her how important it is to keep expressing your love to your partner and spend time with them whenever possible. Leela dismisses her advice. Kanta also tries to convince Leela to break old norms and be happy for their kids. Leela is shocked that Kanta is going to stay with them till the wedding and that Anupama has stopped caring about what everyone thinks.

Shy Anupama asks for Kinjal’s help to get ready for the date. At the dining table, Leela, Vanraj, and Kavya discuss the changes in their house. Kavya praises Anupama and Anuj for managing their relationship and responsibilities equally well. She also taunts Vanraj for not being as romantic towards her.

Anuj arrives on a bike and surprises Vanraj who tries to embarrass him. Anuj avoids him and goes to Anupama who is dressed in a salwar suit, like a college student. As Anuj and Anupama share their romantic moment together, kids start teasing them for being like teenagers again.

Vanraj stops them from leaving but Anupama refuses to stay and the two of them leave on bike. The kids decide to go out as well and Kavya joins them. Leela and Vanraj feel left out of all festivities and dismissed by their own family members. Leela expresses her concern to Vanraj regarding Hasmuk’s suspicious behavior. They decide to figure out what Hasmuk has been hiding from them all.

Anuj and Anupama are finally out, away from all judgy eyes, enjoying their bike ride. Anupama gets bothered by Vanraj’s and Leela’s comments, but she dismisses their opinion and continues to on her romantic date with her fiance. Anuj surprises Anupama by taking her to their college where he used to think about taking her on a date. They relive their love for each other from their college time.

Anupama is ready to break all norms and get married to the love of her life. Her inspiring story continues to entertain viewers with interesting twists and turns of her life. As Leela and Vanraj continue to add hurdles to her happiness, Hasmuk’s truth will bring a huge shock to both the audience and Anupama. Stay tuned to find out how Anupama will fight all odds and win over all obstacles to start the second chapter of her life.

