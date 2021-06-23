Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma reacts to rumours of tiff between Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey
tv

Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma reacts to rumours of tiff between Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey

Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma has reacted to reports of a feud between actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Anupamaa actors Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey pose together.

Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma has reacted to rumours of a tiff between the show's two leads, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Recent reports suggested that the two actors had created camps of their own on set, and that there is a cold war brewing between the two groups.

Madalsa said that the rumours are 'rubbish'. Reports suggested that Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne have formed one group while Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat were in the other group.

"What rubbish! These are just rumours. Nothing of this sort is happening," BollywoodLife quoted Madalsa as saying. She plays Kavya, the wife of Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu.

The report also quoted a source as saying, "There is no truth in these rumours. We have never heard of it. The whole cast is too mature to indulge in cold war or groupism. No discord has come to the notice of the channel. Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars. Something similar happened with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well."

Recently, reports of a similar feud emerged from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, between actors Dilip Joshi and Raj Anadkar. Dilip dismissed the reports. He told SpotboyE, "Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?"

Also read: Taarak Mehta actor Dilip Joshi responds to reports of tiff with co-star Raj Anadkat for keeping him waiting

Anupamaa premiered in March 2020, and has established itself as among the top-rated shows on television. Rupali essays the titular role of Anupamaa in the show and is seen as a dutiful wife, mother and daughter-in-law who dedicates all her time for the family. Anupamaa is a Hindi remake of Bengali TV show, Sreemoyee - a story by Leena Gangopadhyay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madalsa sharma tv show anupamaa rupali ganguly sudhanshu pandey

Related Stories

tv

Taarak Mehta actor Dilip Joshi responds to reports of tiff with co-star Raj Anadkat for keeping him waiting

UPDATED ON MAY 30, 2021 09:33 AM IST
tv

Rupali Ganguly’s audition video for Anupamaa goes viral. Watch unseen video here

PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 05:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Dose-tana to Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam: This Twitter trend has people in splits

Mark Hamill recalls Billy Dee Williams’ prank while meeting Princess Margaret

Scarlett Johansson plays ‘One-second Marvel Quiz’ with Jimmy Fallon. Watch

Athlete runs to grandma to hug her after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP