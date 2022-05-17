Anupamaa and Anuj get married as Vanraj looks on in first video from wedding, fan says: 'Finally maan ek hogaye'. Watch

In the latest episode of Anupamaa on Tuesday, actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's characters Anupamaa and Anuj got married. Taking to Instagram, several fan accounts shared pictures and videos as the duo tied the knot. In the clips, Sudhanshu Pandey's character Vanraj was also seen looking on as Anuj tied the mangalsutra around Anupamaa's neck. In Anupamaa, Rupali essays the titular role, Gaurav plays Anuj while Sudhanshu is seen as Vanraj, Anupamaa's ex-husband. (Also Read | Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly shares pics from haldi ceremony with Gaurav Khanna, fans call their matching looks 'perfect')

For the wedding, Anupamaa wore a white, red and golden outfit with traditional jewellery. Anuj opted for a red sherwani with cream coloured pants, a red dupatta and a green turban. He also accessorised with a green neckpiece.

In one of the photos, Anupamaa was seen smiling as she walked near the mandap. Several photos of the other cast members all decked up for the wedding were also shared online.

Reacting to the wedding, a fan commented, "OMG... Finally.....happy tears ....kush reho dono (stay happy both of you)....#MaAn." Another fan said, "Royal Couple Made for each other." "They are married yesss. Omg ahhh kill me right now or take my heart that mangalsutra thing," read a comment. "Wow all decorations are looking awesome finally maan ek hogaye (they are together finally) #maankishaadi," said another fan.

Earlier, Gaurav had given his fans a peek inside his look for the wedding in Anupamaa. He shared several pictures in different poses on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Swaagat nahi karo ge hamara (Won't you welcome me)?”

Reacting to the post, Rupali commented, "Anupamaa ka dulha (Anupamaa's groom)." Madalsa Chakraborty dropped a hot pepper emoji. Anuj Sachdeva teased him, "Pehle decide kar ley kidhar jana hai (First decide where you want to go).. left ya (or) right.. @gauravkhannaofficial."

Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. The show is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee.

