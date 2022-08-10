Anupamaa written update Aug 10: Anupamaa demands answers from Kavya as Anuj, Vanraj fight for their lives in hospital

In this episode of Anupamaa, the Shahs and the Kapadias will try to find out the real reasons behind the mysterious accident of Anuj and Vanraj. They pressurise Kavya to reveal the truth but she continues to struggle to revive her memory of the incidents as she is still in shock. Anuj and Vanraj continue to fight for their lives in the hospital. Keep reading the full article to know more. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Anuj and Vanraj fall off a cliff in mysterious accident

Anupamaa gains strength

Anupamaa’s whole world has collapsed since the news of Anuj’s accident. She has been struggling to deal with the present situation. Samar tries to handle all the formalities, while the rest of the family members are still in the trauma of the entire incident. Ankush is also worried about Adhik's absence and questions him about his whereabouts as soon as he arrives.

He doubts if Adhik is behind this accident but Adhik assures him that he has nothing to do with it. They decide to inform Barkha. Before they can call her, Toshu comes with the paperwork required to be done for Anuj’s surgery. Ankush moves to sign the documents, but Anupamaa stops him. Anupamaa has been devastated after seeing Anuj in such a critical condition, but she has finally composed herself and assured herself that he will recover soon.

She has come back to her senses and taken control of the situation like Anuj would’ve wanted her to. She also calls Kinjal to make sure little Anu and Pakhi are doing alright. She then comes to Ankush to tell him that she will sign all documents related to Anuj’s surgery. Keep reading HT highlights to find out more about how Anupama will take charge of everything in the Kapadia empire in Anuj’s absence.

Kavya faces questions

While the tension for Anuj and Vanraj’s recovery remains, the two families get desperate to find out what happened that got the two of them in this situation. They realise that Vanraj called Anuj to meet with him and only Kavya knew where they were meeting beforehand. They turn to Kavya to ask her what exactly happened between them as she is the only person who witnessed it all. Anupamaa also requests Kavya to tell the truth. Kavya is deeply disturbed at the moment, but she tries to recall everything at Anupama’s insistence.

Ankush suspects that Vanraj did something to Anuj that made them fall off the cliff. Leela and Ankush argue over his accusations. Anupamaa again requests Kavya to tell everything clearly so people would stop making assumptions. Kavya finally starts to speak but before she could say something, a nurse comes to inform them that they are struggling to keep Vanraj and Anuj alive in the operation theatre.

In the upcoming episodes, find out what happened between Anuj and Vanraj that led to this horrible accident. Also, read more to know if the doctors will be able to save Anuj’s life or not. Keep watching this space for more updates.

