Anupamaa written update August 20: Anupamaa gets into another unpleasant confrontation with Barkha and Ankush

In the latest episode, Anupamaa prepares for Anuj’s birthday and Janmashtami celebrations which are to be held the following day. Amid this, Barkha and Ankush attempt to trouble Anupamaa more by doing something outrageous that no one has ever expected. Vanraj is in an emotional mess as a result of the accident with Anuj. Read this article to know more. (Also read: Anupamaa recap: Barkha and Ankush try to assert their authority over Anupamaa)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupamaa is interrupted by Barkha and Ankush while taking care of Anuj

Anupamaa takes care of Anuj while discussing with Little Anu why God comes to earth. Anupamaa explains to little Anu the importance of Jahnmashtami celebrations as well. Indirectly, she talked about how the evil deeds being done by Barkha and Ankush to take advantage of Anuj’s absence.

At the same time, Barkha enters the room with Ankush to fix the CCTV camera. Anupamaa doesn’t protest which leaves Barkha shocked. Anupamaa then pokes fun at the two of them making the nurse, Shilpa laugh. Barkha reprimands Shilpa and yells at her to leave the room.

Anupamaa supports Shilpa and castigates Barkha for creating a scene in front of Anuj. Barkha feels insulted and plans to do something huge to harm Anupamaa. Keep reading HT highlights to find out what is Barkha planning to make Anupamaa’s life more troubled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barkha plans to add new clause to Company documents

Vanraj discusses with Hasmukh the possibility of meeting with Anuj for the celebrations. Toshu attempts to stop him and reasons that Barkha will accuse him of attempting to murder Anuj. Toshu’s requests the family that until they receive a call from Anupamaa, the family shouldn’t interact with the Kapadia. Vanraj is still distressed and troubled by hallucinations of little Anu blaming him for his father’s condition. Vanraj breaks down defending himself when the rest of the family arrives to comfort him. Who knows what Vanraj has done but one thing is sure, as long as Anuj doesn't get up and the truth doesn't come out, Vanraj will have to face accusations again and again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Back at the Kapadia house, Anupamaa prepares for the celebrations with Anu and GK. In the meantime, Barkha and Ankush talk with the lawyer and plan to meet him to finalise procedural requirements to take control of the company. The next day, Anupamaa and Vanraj pray for a peaceful event while Barkha plans to break the shocking news to Anupamaa.

Read the upcoming written update to find out what Barkha does to destroy Anupamaa’s life. Vanraj gets arrested while Anupamaa warns Barkha to not cross all boundaries. Stay tuned to find out more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.