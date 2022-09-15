Anupamaa written update September 15: Anupamaa exposes Toshu in front of Kinjal and rest of the family

The latest episode of Anupamaa is going to be upsetting for Kinjal when Anupamaa will expose Toshu’s reality in front of everyone. Toshu denies all accusations but fails to prove his innocence eventually. Keep reading this article for the full story. Also read: Anupamaa recap: Rakhi convinces Anupamaa to keep Toshu’s affair a secret

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Toshu makes fake promises to Kinjal

Anupamaa is still struggling to deal with the shocking revelation about Toshu's affair in Rajkot. The rest of the family is enjoying the function and playing games with the baby girl. Toshu makes an announcement that they will call Arya, Pari at home. He also promises Kinjal that he will be the best father and best husband for them. He also tells Kinjal to fulfill his promise, he will have to work late, be outside, away from her and Arya. He asks Kinjal to promise him that she will never doubt him while staying away.

Anupamaa loses her calm seeing Toshu being shameless and unapologetic about his mistakes. She screams at him in front of everyone leaving the rest of the family shocked and perplexed at her behaviour. Kinjal's mom Rakhi Dave tries to stop her and take her inside a room, but Vanraj and Kinjal ask Rakhi to let Anupamaa speak what’s in her mind. Keep reading this article to find out what happens when Anupamaa exposes Toshu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kinjal finds out about Toshu’s affair

Anupamaa continues to express her disgust over Toshu making everyone much more confused and scared of what he would have done. Leela worries if Anupamaa is angry at Toshu for some menial reasons. She asks her and Rakhi to leave but Vanraj trusts that Anupamaa will not create a scene for nothing. Anuj also comes out in support of Anupamaa. Adding to this, Kinjal now fearfully asks Anupamaa to tell the truth.

When Anupamaa is unable to say anything, Kinjal turns to Toshu to speak the truth. Toshu reasons that it is nothing important to be told right now, to which Anupamaa loses her calm and bursts everything out. Anupamaa exposes Paritosh in front of everyone revealing everything he confessed about his affair. He tries to deny all accusations but when Kinjal asks him to swear on his daughter, he stays silent. He then tries to blame Anupamaa for destroying his life. He also disrespects Anuj and Vanraj and tries to justify his actions. However, the family clearly remains against him and his wrongdoings. It remains to be seen what Kinjal will do next after this huge revelation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj will express his anger at Toshu for betraying Kinjal. Toshu will ask for Kinjal’s forgiveness but Kinjal will propose something that will disclose his true colors. Keep reading HT highlights to find out about the latest updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.