Anupamaa written update October 8: Toshu doesn't want to come back home after Anupamaa finds him with Pari

This episode of Anupamaa is going to bring some relief in the Shah family as Anupamaa finally finds Paritosh and his daughter Pari. However, Toshu is still not ready to let go of Pari and come back home; he continues to run away. Later, Vanraj and Samar also arrive at the spot and help Anupamaa save Pari. Keep reading this article for more updates from the episode. Also read: Anupamaa recap: Toshu runs away with Pari, Anupamaa finds them in temple

Toshu runs away once again

In the previous episode, we saw Anupamaa, Vanraj and Samar searching for Toshu and Pari. Anupamaa finally finds him in a temple and quietly walks towards him to not scare him off. Eventually, Toshu notices Anupamaa and runs away with Pari once again. Anupamaa follows him but soon she gets lost. Anupamaa continues to call out to him but he would refuse to bring Pari back to his mother. Vanraj and Samar also notice Pari's bag and start searching for them in the area. Meanwhile, Anupamaa tries a trick. She continues talking to Toshu and focuses on his voice to find out where to find him. Back at home, Kinjal is still worrying about Pari. Rakhi tries to comfort her but at this point, everyone is afraid that Toshu might do something horrible to his own daughter. Keep reading to find out if Anupamaa will succeed in getting Pari back or not.

Anupamaa finds Pari

After a long chase, Anupamaa finally catches Toshu but she is still not able to take Pari away from him. She requests Toshu to give Pari to him but he is adamant about not coming back to the house. Vanraj and Samar also arrive and try to convince Toshu to let go of his anger. Toshu is firm on his decision of separating Kinjal from her daughter as revenge. Anupamaa finally makes him realize he will not be able to take care of Pari and will eventually hurt her, that's when he gives Pari to Anupamaa out of fear of hurting his daughter. However, his anger hasn't ended yet. Elsewhere, Anuj also worries about Anupamaa and Pari. However, Samar finally informs him that they have found both Pari and Paritosh. Kavya shares the good news with everyone. After a long argument, Vanraj finally comes back home with everyone. Anupamaa makes Toshu apologise to Kinjal but Kinjal has already decided to call the police on Toshu.

In the next episode, we will see Toshu regretting his mistakes. He apologises profusely to everyone in the family and begs for a second chance. It will be interesting to see if Anupamaa and Kinjal will finally give him another chance to prove himself as a good father. Keep checking this space for more updates from Anupamaa.

