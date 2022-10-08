Anupamaa written update October 7: Toshu runs away with Pari, Anupamaa finds them in temple

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the Shah family is tensed as Pari goes missing. Later, they find out that it was Toshu who ran away with Pari. Leela continues to defend Toshu but this time, no one is ready to forgive him. Keep reading this article to know more. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update October 6: Toshu and Anupamaa have a tiff, Pari goes missing)

Anupamaa finds Toshu’s letter

After Rakhi notices Pari’s empty cradle, Anupamaa finds a letter in her place. She is shocked to read the letter and runs outside in a hurry. Eventually, it is told that Toshu has taken Pari with him and has left the venue. He writes that he wanted to separate Toshu from Kinjal and everyone else as they separated him from his daughter. When Anupamaa fails to see Toshu outside, she returns and tells Vanraj about this news. Vanraj, Samar, and Anupamaa leave to search for Pari and Toshu.

Anupamaa informs Anuj about this horrible news but no one has yet confronted Kinjal. Rakhi panics about how Kinjal would react if she finds out what Toshu did. Kinjal comes out of the function and notices that Rakhi doesn’t have Pari. Rakhi makes some excuses but ultimately, Kinjal finds out the reality. She breaks down worrying that Toshu would harm Pari in his anger. Leela defends Toshu but Hasmukh reprimands her for her irrevocable behaviour.

Toshu is found at a temple

Vanraj confesses to Samar his embarrassment and anger towards Toshu. Samar comforts him but the fear continues to remain for both. Anupamaa is determined to find Toshu. She assures Kinjal that she will only return home with Pari. At the same time, she notices some commotion at a temple. She enters the temple and finds Pari’s toy but no one else. She asks Samar and Vanraj to join her as it is clear that Toshu had come there with Pari earlier.

Before Vanraj and Samar could arrive, Anupamaa spots Toshu playing with Pari. She calmly and quietly walks towards him but hides before Toshu could notice her coming. She decides to quietly take Pari away from Toshu to avoid any harm to her in case of an argument.

Samar also worries that Toshu would do something drastic after seeing Anupamaa. He reaches the temple with Vanraj, they start looking for Anupamaa. While Toshu gets busy looking for Pari’s clothes in the bag, Anupamaa comes close to them to take Pari away. However, before she could get a hold of Pari, Vanraj calls her out and Toshu notices her standing next to them.

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa and her family will return home with Pari. Toshu will also come back with them but this time, he is not forgiven easily. He asks everyone for a last chance. Keep reading more articles on HT highlights to find out if Toshu will get another chance or not.

