Anupamaa written update July 11: Anuj tells Anupamaa why Barkha and Ankush left US

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj telling Anupamaa the reason behind Barkha and Ankush's return to India from the US. Anupamaa tells Vanraj that he isn't handling the situation of Pakhi and Adhik in the right manner.

Anupamaa and Vanraj fight over Pakhi

Vanraj drags Pakhi back home and forbids her from going to college anymore but Pakhi tells him that she will meet Adhik at any cost. He is about to slap but stops. Anupamaa and Kavya argue with him about his reaction and manner of handling the situation. Once Pakhi is sent back to her room, they discuss her future.

Vanraj tells everyone that he will send Pakhi somewhere else for further studies. Anupamaa warns him that it will only make her more rebellious. Leela argues that if they don’t do anything, it will only make her more shameless. The argument continues but reaches no conclusion. Vanraj still remains adamant about his decisions and Leela backs him. Anupamaa leaves feeling worried about his kids and their future.

Anuj reveals a huge secret to Anupamaa

At the Kapadia residence, Anuj is seen tensed and shocked after a phone call he received in the office. He comes back looking for Anupamaa but is greeted by Barkha only. Ankush and Barkha decide to have dinner outside and Anuj leaves to meet Anupamaa at her dance academy. At the academy, Samar and Sara worry about Adhik and Pakhi when Anuj enters. Anuj waits for Anupamaa, in the academy, to return from the Shah house while reliving his memories with her.

Anupamaa comes back and Samar and Sara leave them to talk. Anupamaa tells Anuj about the incidents and Anuj offers to include Adhik in his business to distract him from meeting Pakhi. Once they are done discussing Anupamaa’s worries, she notices that Anuj also wants to tell her something. Anuj confesses to her what he found out over a phone call. He says that he has learned why Barkha and Ankush left the US. They left after facing huge and multiple losses in their business.

Even if he understands that anyone can make mistakes, he has lost his trust in them as they had not been honest with him. Besides, they are still not learning from their mistakes and continuing on with their lavish lifestyle. He also makes Anupamaa promise that no matter what happens in the future and whoever insists on her for it, she will never give the signing authority to anyone in the family. Anupamaa agrees to this.

In the upcoming episode, we will see more obstacles in Anupamaa’s life as Anuj, his only support system, gets into a grave accident. Keep reading HT highlights for more updates.

