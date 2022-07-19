Anupamaa written update July 19: Anupamaa and Anuj spend time with Anu, Adhik provokes Pakhi

In this episode of Anupamaa, joy and contentment will come to her life as she enjoys her new role as Anu’s mother. The Shah family receives several good news on the same day. Read this article to know more about the latest updates from the show. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update July 18)

Anu feels at home

After Anuj and Anupamaa return from the Shah residence, they discuss how their families have reacted after meeting Anu. They explain to each other how it will take time for some of them to accept her completely and that they shouldn’t expect everyone to be okay with it instantly. They

feel overwhelmed looking at Anu and how peaceful she is with them. Kavya also feels attached to Anu and expresses her wish, of adopting a child, to Vanraj but he remains against the idea.

The following day, Anupamaa wakes up to an empty bed and gets worried for Anu. She looks for her everywhere but can’t find her and then informs Anuj. Both of them start looking for Any. Finally, they find her playing outside, in the courtyard. They sit at a distance and watch her water the plants. They feel elated seeing her values and manners. Later, they plan to make hot chocolate for Anu. Anupamaa gets pleased seeing her daughter fitting in her new home so easily. Not only is she comfortable in their house, but they also instantly feel attached to her and so does Sara and GK.

Adhik provokes Pakhi against little Anu

Anupamaa’s other children--Samar, Toshu and Pakhi feel left out after Anu’s arrival in their lives. Adhik also takes this opportunity to use Pakhi against Anuj and Anupamaa. He starts threatening her on how Anu will get all the love and attention from her mother now. Moreover, he also uses this distraction to meet Pakhi more often and make her fall for him. Vanraj warns Pakhi to not talk with Adhik anymore but she gets agitated and decides to do as she pleases since Anupamaa also doesn’t listen to what others say.

Vanraj and Toshu get a call for interviews from large companies and they all get excited about the new phases of their lives. Kavya calls it Anu’s luck that so much good news is coming their way. Samar feels like sharing this news with Anupamaa but decides otherwise as she might

be busy with Anu. Kinjal and Toshu also feel abandoned by Anupamaa as she probably can’t come to her doctor’s appointment because of Anu. How will Anupamaa manage all her children’s needs while taking care of her own work and career?

In the upcoming episode, we will see Adhik’s plan working out as Pakhi will take a stand against Anupamaa when it comes to getting Anu’s admission in her school. Anupamaa will come to a crossroads where she will have to decide between her two daughters. Keep reading HT highlights to find out.

