Anupamaa written update July 18: Anupamaa struggles to convince her children to accept Anu as their sister

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa’s heartfelt conversation with her children--Toshu, Samar, and Pakhi about her decision to adopt Anu. We will also see Leela expressing her doubts about the new member. Kinjal will also get upset and anxious for her own baby. Read the article to know more about this episode of Anupamaa’s life. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update July 16)

Anupamaa tries to convince her children

In the previous episode, we saw Anupamaa introducing Anu to her other family, the Shahs. Her children and Vanraj didn’t take the news well and are upset with Anupamaa. In this episode, she takes a chance in reasoning with them again and convincing them to accept Anu as their sister. Kavya also supports her decision and helps to take care of Anu while she talks with Toshu, Samar, and Pakhi. Toshu expresses his anger towards Anuj and Anupamaa. He tells her how absurd it is for him to have another little sister when he is becoming a father himself. He asks Anupamaa for a normal life and not extraordinary, out-of-the-blue surprises all the time. He also blames Anuj for putting another responsibility on Anupamaa.

Anupamaa explains to him how it is important for Anuj to have a child and how it is important for her to have her children accept their daughter. Pakhi and Samar support Anupamaa even though they still feel unsure about it. Pakhi tells her how she feels jealous of Anu and Samar also agrees. However, they both agree that if it makes Anupamaa happy then they will always support her but Toshu continues to disapprove of this change.

Anu wins everyone’s heart

While Anupamaa is busy with her children, Kavya takes care of Anu and feels love for her. Meanwhile, Kinjal gets anxious that if Anupamaa will be busy taking care of Anupamaa, how will she help her with her baby. Kavya comforts Kinjal and tells her that Anupamaa will manage everything and she will also be there for her with Vanraj and Leela. Vanraj and Leela feel annoyed by Anu and worry that she might create more issues for her. Vanraj reckons that Anuj must have adopted Anu so he doesn’t have to share his property with Anupamaa and his children. Leela agrees with him and they both decide to stay away from their new family.

On the other hand, Kinjal finally comes in support of Anupamaa and tries to convince Toshu. Anupamaa and Anuj prepare to leave and before leaving, Anu says her byes to everyone while expressing her gratitude for all the love she received. Hasmukh feels overwhelmed and hugs her. In just her first meeting, Anu has won all hearts. However, it will still take some time for some to accept her completely. One thing is for sure, she is going to bring a lot of joy and love to Anuj and Anupamaa’s lives.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj and Anupamaa will rejoice in their new parental lives with Anu. Meanwhile, Anupamaa will struggle to manage both her family as Kinjal’s doctor’s appointment comes close.

