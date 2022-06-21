Anupamaa written update June 21: Pregnant Kinjal falls after Barkha accidentally bumps into her, Anupamaa gets worried

In this episode of Anupamaa, fans witness tension and emotional drama as Anupamaa’s fun party ended with a serious accident. Vanraj bursts out at Anupamaa’s family for allowing it to happen while Barkha continues to blame her. Read the full article to know more. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update June 20: Barkha asks Anupamaa to improve her standards, Anupamaa stands up for her choices)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kinjal falls on the floor

As Pakhi, Samar, and Kinjal enjoy Anupamaa's party, an accident waits for them just around the corner. Everyone is busy dancing and no one is taking care of Kinjal at the moment. While she dances with Anuj, Barkha accidentally bumps into Kinjal and Kinjal falls on the floor on her stomach. Anupamaa, Anuj and Samar immediately take her to the hospital. Such an accident can turn serious for Kinjal’s unborn child. If anything happens to the baby, how will Anupamaa handle Kinjal? What will Vanraj do when he finds out the news?

Barkha blames herself for the accident

While Anupamaa calms Kinjal down, back at home, Barkha and Pakhi are worried about Kinjal’s wellbeing. Barkha breaks down blaming herself for the entire fiasco while Ankush and Adhik try to comfort her. Pakhi is also worried about Kinjal and Vanraj's anger. Sara tries to calm her down but it is Adhik who will finally bring her some relief. As the two grow closer, Anupamaa’s worries are getting stronger. First, Kinjal and now Pakhi’s future; looks like challenges in Anupamaa’s life are not going to end anytime soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vanraj gets furious at Anupamaa’s family

When the news reaches Vanraj, he runs furiously to Anupamaa’s house as expected. As soon as he reaches there, he overhears Barkha telling Ankush that it was her fault. Vanraj bursts out at Barkha for hurting her daughter-in-law. Ankush defends Barkha and soon their emotions get the better of them. The argument turns into an altercation and is about to get into a serious fight when Anupamaa just arrives.

Anupamaa and Kinjal come crying; everyone runs to them. They enquire about Kinjal’s health but the two of them continue crying. Vanraj is about to lose his patience as Anupamaa is still silent about Kinjal’s health. Is Kinjal alright? Is Kinjal’s baby alright?

Anupamaa’s silence and her tears are telling a different story which we will only know in the upcoming episode, so stay tuned to find out what happens next. In the next episode, we will see Vanraj decides to take his kids back to his house and never let them come to Anupamaa’s new mansion again. Keep reading HT highlights to find out what Anupamaa and Anuj will do next to deal with this new struggle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.