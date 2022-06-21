Anupamaa written update June 20: Barkha asks Anupamaa to improve her standards, Anupamaa stands up for her choices

This episode of Anupamaa will have lots of drama and entertainment as Barkha will taunt Anupamaa to improve her standards. Later, GK will catch Barkha talking to Adhik about entering Anuj’s business. How will Anupamaa handle this new family drama in her life? Keep reading to find out more. Also Read| Anupamaa written update June 18: Ankush joins Anuj’s business, GK gets suspicious of Barkha's intentions

Anupamaa stands up for her choices

Anupamaa prepares to leave for her dance classes and Sara joins her. Barkha is not happy to see her own daughter getting closer to Anupamaa. She taunts Anupamaa for taking such low-standards dance classes after becoming Anuj Kapadia’s wife. Anupamaa is taken aback by her words.

However, instead of getting offended by Barkha’s words, Anupamaa reacts calmly and explains that it is important for her to keep her identity separate from Anuj’s identity. She doesn’t want to be known only as Anuj Kapadia’s wife. She doesn’t want to be someone special, and ironically, such values of hers are what makes her special.

Later, Barkha discusses her plan to get close to Anuj to win his trust. GK catches them discussing and Barkha is shocked if he now knows her true intentions. GK is not yet aware of their plan but his suspicions are getting stronger. It will be exciting to see how Barkha will continue with her plans and if GK will be able to figure out the truth.

Vanraj tries to take over Anupamaa’s academy

Vanraj is struggling with his profession. After the failure of his previous business, he continues to search for a job. He approaches Samar to join the Academy as manager but Anupamaa enters right about then. Vanraj is shocked to see that Anupamaa still wants to work at the academy even after marriage. Sara also joins the dance classes with Anupamaa.

Sara invites Anupamaa’s kids for a party

After the classes, Anupamaa comes back to the Shah house with Sara and Samar. Sara invites Pakhi, Samar, Toshu and Kinjal for a party at home. Vanraj tries to say no, but Hasmukh agrees for Anupamaa. Anupamaa notices the change in Pakhi but says nothing. Will she find out what’s going on in her daughter’s mind and will she be able to protect her from upcoming problems? Keep watching this space to find out.

Back at the Kapadia house, Barkha is shocked to see Anupamaa’s kids at home. Adhik also doesn’t seem too happy but he has other plans in mind. He seems to be plotting something against Pakhi, who completely unaware of his intentions, keeps getting closer to him.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Anupamaa enjoying the party with her kids. However, a grave accident is about to come in her life as Kinjal’s baby comes in danger. Keep reading HT highlights for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail