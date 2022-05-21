Anupamaa written update May 21: Anupamaa is ready to leave the Shahs, start her new life with Anuj

The latest episode of Anupamaa is full of emotional drama as Anupamaa leaves the house she spent 27 years of her life in. The wedding is over now, Leela and Vanraj have also joined the celebration and now it’s time for Anupamaa to say goodbye. (Also Read | Anupama written update May 20: Anupama and Anuj promise mutual respect in wedding vows; Vanraj joins celebrations)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupamaa breaks down

After the wedding, Leela suggests that they should pray before Lord Krishna for a happy married life. As they continue with the prayer, Anupamaa recalls her past 27 years at the Shahresidence and breaks down. She tells Hasmukh how her husband’s home became her own home in the past years and now it hurts to leave them more than it would ever hurt to leave her own maternal home. Leela and Hasmukh console her but they are all sad as their beloved daughter leaves their home.

Anupamaa asks everyone to give her a final message

It’s Anupamaa’s last day with the Shah family and she asks everyone to write their farewell messages on her saree. One by one, as everyone comes to write their messages, tears pour down as they recall their memories with Anupamaa. As Leela writes about her fights with Anupamaa, Pakhi is beyond consolation seeing her mother leave. Toshu and Samar are also heartbroken. Anupamaa and Anuj comfort the kids but the loving and emotional sequence leaves us in awe of Anupama’s family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kavya also thanks Anupama for everything she did for her and tells her that she will miss her. Even Rakhi Dave wishes Anupamaa a good life. In this instance when everyone has good things to say to Anupamaa and Anuj, Vanraj leaves everyone in shock with his message. When his turn comes, he refuses to write anything on Anupama’s message. To our surprise, he doesn’t write not because he doesn’t want to wish Anupamaa well but because he doesn't want Anupama to have the memories of her ugly past with him.

Instead of writing anything, he gives Anuj and Anupamaa a small gift and wishes them a very happy married life. The newlyweds are touched by his gesture and so are we. The tears are not over yet. Anupama bids adieu to the most important person, her father-in-law, Hasmukh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We all know how Hasmukh always loved Anupamaa as his daughter and now that his daughter leaves, he is upset. After the overwhelming goodbyes, it’s time for Anupamaa to start a happy life with the love of her life, Anuj. In the next episode, we will see Anupamaa’s grand welcome in Anuj’s house and life. Keep reading for all the latest updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.