Anupamaa written update May 30: Anuj takes Anupamaa to a special place in Mumbai on their honeymoon

As Anuj and Anupamaa continue with their honeymoon in Mumbai, Anupamaa asks Anuj to take her to his favourite place in the city. Kavya causes more issues in Vanraj’s life. Samar and Vanraj get closer. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update May 28: Anuj dances for Anupamaa on their honeymoon, gifts her a dress)

Kavya’s big announcement

In the previous episodes, we saw that Kavya has decided to divorce Vanraj and had started to meet her ex-husband Anirudh again. She is still staying with the Shah family and this is bothering Leela. She argues with her again when Kavya arrives at 4 am from her outings. Kavya tells her that this will be regular now so she should stop worrying. The following day, Kavya tells everyone that she is starting her new marketing agency with Anirudh. Leela again gets furious and asks her to leave. Kavya stays rigid with her decision to stay.

Hasmukh empathises with Vanraj but tells Leela that it’s his fault as well. Leela defends Vanraj. Samar, who has been noticing the recent developments in Vanraj’s life, has started to soften up towards his father. He tries to comfort him but continues to remain distant. In the upcoming episodes, it won’t be a big surprise if we see the father and son coming together once again. We can surely see Samar trying to understand his father’s perspective for the first time.

Anuj’s favourite place

Unaware of the mishappenings at home, Anupamaa continues to enjoy her honeymoon with Anuj. After visiting all the famous spots of Mumbai, she asks Anuj to take her to his favourite place in the city. Anuj is reluctant to express his feelings and distracts her with other subjects. She insists on going to his favourite spot only. He gives in and takes her to his friend’s orphanage.

Outside the orphanage, Anuj tears up and opens up about his childhood memories. He tells Anupamaa about his struggle as a kid, and how everything he got at the orphanage was given to him as a favour. Anupamaa comforts him. He says that this is his favourite spot. Whenever he comes to Mumbai, he visits this place. They both happily move forward and enter the orphanage.

In the next episode, we will see the show taking an exciting twist as Anuj and Anupamaa meet someone special at the orphanage. How will the entry of this new character change Anupamaa’s life? Keep watching this space for all the latest updates.

