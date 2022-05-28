Anupamaa written update May 28: Anuj dances for Anupamaa on their honeymoon, gifts her a dress

Anuj and Anupamaa are on their honeymoon in Mumbai but Vanraj and the Shah family miss Anupamaa around the house. Kavya creates more issues with Anirudh and Leela gets anxious about the upcoming troubles. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update May 27: Anupamaa and Anuj leave for their honeymoon in Mumbai)

Samar gets a surprise gift for everyone

Leela is struggling alone with the household chores. Kinjal notices her struggle and helps her. She realizes the worries Leela is facing and to make her happy, she makes her feel the baby kicking. Leela plans a baby shower for Kinjal and misses Anupamaa for not being around to organize it with her. Samar also comes with a surprise. He notices that everyone has been missing Anupamaa’s cooking so he has ordered from a place that serves homely food.

This brings us to the entry of a new and interesting character and her new show, Banni Chow Home Delivery. Banni comes with her home-cooked food for the Shah family who were missing some good ‘ma ke hath ka khana (mom prepared food)’. The family rejoices while Kavya continues to throw tantrums. Leela tells Kinjal that she fears something wrong is about to happen but even she doesn’t know what.

Anuj gets romantic

While Anupamaa enjoys the Mumbai scenery, Anuj plans a romantic gift for Anupamaa. He decorates their honeymoon suite and brings a present for Anupamaa. Before he gives the gift away, Anupamaa plays around with him. She asks him to entertain her with some dancing. Anuj reluctantly dances but shocks Anupamaa with his performance. He then gives his present to Anupamaa and asks Anupama to try it. Anupamaa is more shocked than surprised to see the gift. She is troubled and calls Devika for help.

Devika tells her that it’s alright for her to dress up differently for her husband. After hearing from Devika, Anupamaa gets the confidence and she gets ready. Anuj is pleasantly shocked to see Anupamaa in the dress he bought for her. The duo romance on a Bollywood song and leave us in awe with their love and affection.

In the next episode, we will see more fun in Anuj and Anupamaa’s life as they continue with their honeymoon. Leela gets anxious at home as Kavya hasn’t come back home from his date with Anirudh. Toshu tries to comfort her, but she remains worried for Vanraj and his feelings. Vanraj comes and tells her that there is nothing to worry about, but pain could clearly be seen in his eyes.

In the upcoming episodes, the show will take an enthralling twist as Anuj will revisit his childhood in the orphanage. Anupama will help Anuj to deal with his past issues. Vanraj’s issues with Kavya will increase and so will the drama. Keep watching this space for all the latest updates from Anupamaa.

