Anupamaa written update May 27: Anupamaa and Anuj leave for their honeymoon in Mumbai

Anupamaa and Anuj are set to leave for their honeymoon, but Anupamaa’s heart is still stuck with her children and her father-in-law, Hasmukh. How will Anupamaa fight this conflict between her past and present life? Will she leave with Anuj or leave Anuj for her family? (Also Read | Anupamaa written update May 26: Vanraj decides to cut Anupamaa off from the Shah family)

Anupamaa and Anuj’s Mumbai trip

Anuj tells Anupamaa about their honeymoon trip that his cousins have gifted them as a wedding gift. Anupamaa guesses that they will be going to Mumbai as that is where they first met. Coincidentally, that’s where the cousins have also booked the tickets for. Anuj and Anupamaa start preparing for their trip. The newlywed couple is ready to leave for the airport but Anuj notices Anupamaa’s conflict. He tells her to cancel the trip and go meet Hasmukh and the children.

Anupamaa is struggling with her will to enjoy life with Anuj but also to take care of her family. She remembers what Kanta advised her before their wedding. She suddenly starts apologizing. Even after Anuj consoles her that it’s alright for them to postpone their honeymoon a little further, she continues crying. This is the first obstacle she has to deal with as Anuj's wife and Hasmukh’s daughter.

While Anupamaa continues to worry about Hasmukh’s health, things in the Shah family aren’t so fine either. Leela is anxiously waiting for Hasmukh and Vanraj who have gone to the hospital for a check-up. The children also get worried if Hasmukh is admitted to the hospital directly. Fortunately, we see the two of them returning safely and with good news. God is in Anupamaa’s favour today after all. As she struggles with her two roles, Samar messages her that Hasmukh is absolutely fine and they can do the surgery after returning to Ahmedabad as well. Finally, Anuj and Anupamaa leave for their honeymoon.

Kavya increases tension in Vanraj’s life

At the Shah residence, Vanraj continues to manage his role as the father and mother of the family. After an emotional and heartwarming speech, he also makes Kinjal promise to not work in the kitchen throughout her pregnancy. This happiness of the Shah family doesn’t last very long. As they continue to enjoy themselves, Kavya outrageously leaves with her ex-husband after telling Leela to not wait after her. Samar later notices Vanraj crying and gets worried.

Kinjal sees Samar and tries to explain to him that it’s alright to feel bad for Vanraj even if he hasn’t been so good himself in the past. Samar announces that he can’t forgive him so easily. In the next episode, we will see romance rising between Anuj and Anupamaa as they celebrate their love in Mumbai. Vanraj’s problems will also increase after the divorce from Kavya.

