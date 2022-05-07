Anupamaa written update May 6: Anuj wins everyone’s heart, Vanraj feels left out

As we move closer to Anupama’s mehndi, we see a lot of emotional drama at the Shah mansion. Vanraj’s fear of losing his kids rises. It remains to be seen what he will do once he finds out his kids are planning to call Anuj, ‘papa’. Meanwhile, Anupama also gets suspicious about Hasmuk’s health. Leela continues to create issues for Anupama.

Vanraj fears losing his kids

Anupama and Anuj are still not back from their date and Vanraj is getting anxious. He overhears his kids talking about Anuj and Anupama. Vanraj is enraged and disturbed to find out how much his kids love and respect Anuj. He even fears losing them to Anuj and Anupama. The upcoming episode will be enthralling to see how Vanraj will react if his kids become closer to Anuj than they are to him. Devika notices him crying but gives him an earful on his behavior towards his family and Anupama. Enraged, Vanraj leaves, but he won’t stay quiet. He will be seen creating more troubles before Anuj and Anupama get together.

What does Anuj promise Anupama?

Anuj and Anupama continue to enjoy their romantic date. They share their thoughts about each other, but Anupama notices that there is something Anuj wants to say. What is it that disturbs Anuj’s mind now? Is this a sign of new trouble in Anupama’s life?

Meanwhile at home, Vanraj’s anger over Anuj heightens. He blames him for stealing everything from him.

Back at the date, we see that Anuj just wants to ask Anupama her expectations from him as a husband. Overwhelmed, Anupama tells him how it’s important for partners not to lose their identity for each other and share everything that troubles their minds. Anuj promises Anupama to never hide anything from her and never let her lose herself to him. The emotional moment ends with Anuj and Anupama sharing their expectations and experiences, but it leaves the viewers touched by their kind gestures and words for each other.

Anupama finally returns home but Leela is ready to taunt her for coming back late. Not only words, she plans more to hurt her sentiments. She lies to her and Hasmuk so they both couldn’t meet each other that night.

Next day, Anupama is excited for her mehndi. Hasmuk shows Anupama the mehndi design he chose for her. They both share the experience of Anupama’s first wedding. Hasmuk tries to hide his sickness from Anupama but she gets worried about his well being.

The next episodes of Anupama are going to be exciting and entertaining as Vanraj and Anuj will come face-to-face. Leela will create more issues before Anupama and Anuj get married. Stay tuned to find out what happens in the life of your favorite couple, Anuj and Anupama!

