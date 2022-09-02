Anupamaa written update September 2: Rakhi accuses Toshu of cheating on Kinjal, says she saw him with another woman

The latest episode of Anupamaa has a lot of drama and tension, but only entertainment for all fans. Toshu finally arrives at the hospital, but Rakhi is still not happy with him. Anupamaa gets suspicious of her behavior and figures that there is something more serious behind her anger. Read the full article to know more. Also Read| Anupamaa written update Aug 30: Anupamaa and Vanraj become grandparents

Toshu meets his daughter

Anupamaa receives a call from Anuj who then lies to her about his health. He doesn’t tell her about the prior incident but Anupamaa realises that he needs her help. She promises to be back soon and Anuj finally calms down. Leela gets into an argument with the hospital staff over traditional and contemporary methods of raising a child. Anupamaa calms her down and explains the necessity of both. After all the talking, Pakhi and Samar arrive with a surprise. Finally, father of the newborn, Toshu arrives and suddenly all tension turns into joy and celebration.

Toshu apologises to Kinjal and then sees his daughter for the first time. He gets emotional but soon enough, the baby starts crying. Toshu worries if the baby doesn’t like him and that's why she is crying. Rakhi takes the baby away from him and the infant immediately calms down. Rakhi taunts that even the baby knows Toshu’s truth leaving everyone suspicious. She then doesn’t let the baby be with Toshu and leaves her with Kinjal. Keep reading to find out why is Rakhi Dave behaving so unusually.

Anupamaa confronts Rakhi

Toshu apologises to Kinjal once again after everyone leaves. Kinjal tells him how much she needed him but Toshu just reasons that he was busy with work. Kinjal also worried about why is her mother behaving obnoxiously with Toshu. She apologizes to him for her behaviour and they both start playing with their baby.

Outside Kinjal’s room, Anupamaa notices Rakhi Dave being distant. She confronts her and asks why she is being so hard on Toshu. Instead of answering her questions, Rakhi makes an unpleasing announcement. She tells everyone that Kinjal is going to stay with her in her house with the baby. Vanraj gets agitated and reminds her that it is Kinjal’s decision to make. Rakhi reiterates that Kinjal will only live with her and Anupamaa’s suspicion rises.

In the next episode, Rakhi Dave finally reveals why she has been behaving so differently. She confronts Toshu about being with another woman in a hotel room. Accidentally, Anupamaa overhears the conversation and is left shocked. Keep reading the upcoming written updates on HT highlights for more information.

