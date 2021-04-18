Anusha Dandekar shares cryptic quotes after Karan Kkundra’s interview on their break-up, says ‘one thing I am is honest’

Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram to share cryptic quotes about ‘truth’ and ‘lies’, a day after her ex-boyfriend Karan Kkundra’s interview, in which he talked about their break-up. She also maintained that she is an honest person.

The first quote shared by Anusha read: “People who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those people who are living a lie. Keep speaking the truth.” The other one was: “Sad how some people believe their own lies and the stories they make up in their heads.”

In the caption of her post, Anusha wrote, “I woke up like this... and i may not be a lot of things but the one thing I am is honest! Happy happy Sunday #tellyourtruth.”

Karan, in an interview with a leading daily, said that he would not like to engage in any mudslinging ‘out of respect for the relationship’. He also responded to the allegations of lying and cheating that Anusha had levelled against him.

“Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don’t know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being levelled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?” he said.

Karan and Anusha, who hosted the reality show MTV Love School together, were in a relationship for three-and-a-half years and broke up last year. After they parted ways, she put out a lengthy note, suggesting that she lost her ‘self-respect’ while they were together. She also seemed to have accused him of infidelity.