Anushka Sen readies to make her Korean debut: I can’t wait to tap that market

There is no denying that Korean TV shows and music are a rage in India. But it is also true the other way round, says actor Anushka Sen. Indian shows and films are becoming increasingly popular in South Korea and her fan following in the country is a testament to that.

The 19-year-old recently announced a partnership with a creative agency in South Korea to enter the market and explore new opportunities.

“The year 2022 looks very promising. I am so excited about me signing up with a Korean agency. I will be doing a Korean language web show and a movie. It will be a different year for me. Right now it is all about collaboration between India and Korea. There is a lot of exchange happening between India and Korea in terms of content consumption. We love their K-dramas and K-Pop and they also love our cinema and our culture,” she tells us.

Sen’s fan following in Korea was, in fact, a major reason she decided to branch out in the country as an artiste. “I have a sizeable fan following in Korea. It is very surprising for me but it is a great surprise. I love my fans and I am what I am because of them. I think they like me because they connect with me. . I can’t wait for my Korean fans to see me immerse myself in their culture through my two projects. I can’t wait to tap that market,” she explains.

The former child actor says that her social media presence has been instrumental in her gaining popularity and fans all from across the world.

“You need to know how to handle social media. A lot of people take it as a job. It is not a job for me. I don’t think that it is mandatory for me to post or to get ‘X’ number of likes and ‘X’ number of followers. For me, it is fun and a platform to connect with people. I want to share my story and also hear the stories that other have to share. I am very lucky that people relate to me and I have reached 33 million followers. I feel responsible towards them and that is why I don’t want to disappoint them,” she ends.

