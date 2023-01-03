Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam calls MC Stan 'ghatiya', says Salman Khan 'se dandh lagegi'. Watch

A heated argument took place between Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and MC Stan inside the house. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, ColorsTV posted a brief clip of the duo shouting at each other. The video started with Archana screaming at MC Stan, "Kab tak janta ki khayraat mein rahega yaha pe? Janta aese ghatiya logo ko pasand nahi karti. Iske saare fans ko main bolna chahti hun isne jharu nahi lagayi bhaiyya (For how long will you stay here on the viewers' alms? The audience doesn't like such cheap people. I want to tell all his fans he hasn't cleaned the house)." (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta fights with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over dirty kitchen, calls her 'Archana part 2' Watch)

An angry MC Stan asked, "Tere baap ka naukar hai kya (Am I your father's servant)?" and Archana replied, "Mera baap Bigg Boss hai, uska toh naukar hai na (My father is Bigg Boss, you are his servant, right)?" He asked, "Tera baap hai Bigg Boss (Bigg Boss is your father)?" and made a comment about Archana's mother.

Archana screamed at him, "Sharam nahi aarahi Bigg Boss ke baare mein aesa bol raha hai? Teri ma hai ya nahi hai? Kaamchor. Bakwas mat kar. Jiske ghar pe rozi roti kha raha hai usi ko bol raha hai aesa (Are you not ashamed of talking about Bigg Boss this way? Do you have a mother or not? Lazy. Don't speak nonsense. You're talking about someone on whom your livelihood is depending)" MC Stan repeatedly called her 'shemdi (a girl with a runny nose)'.

Archana then screamed laughing, "See Bigg Boss, he has gone mad. Salman sir se dandh lagegi. Tere jaese ghatiya ko Salman sir dekhenge (Salman sir will punish you. He will take care of a cheap person like you)." MC Stan said, "Tu mere ko mat bol ghatiya (Don't call me cheap)."

Archana responded, "Tu ghatiya tha, ghatiya hai aur ghatiya rahega. Jo dusre ki maa ki respect nahi karsakta woh ghatiya hai. Tere jaese ghatiya logo ko Salman Khan sir dekhenge. Phut yaha se (You were, are and will remain cheap. One who can't respect another person's mother is cheap. He will take care of a cheap person like you. Leave). The video ended with MC Stan telling Archana again, "Tere baap ka ghar hai kya, wapis se bol raha hun (I'm asking again, is this your father's house)?"

Bigg Boss, which is now in its 16th season, airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by actor Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season.

