Archana Gautam reacts to MC Stan not wanting to be friends with her after Bigg Boss: 'Koi baat nahi'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam in a recent interview responded to rapper MC Stan's comments against her. MC Stan who emerged as the winner of the season, said he isn't interested in keeping any connection with Archana. Reacting to it, Archana said she has nothing of that sort in her mind. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan says he can't be friends with Archana Gautam after show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC Stan took home the winner's trophy from the show along with a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs and a car. He defeated Archana Gautam and others, including Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who were among the finalists of the season.

After winning the show, MC Stan was asked to name contestants with whom he would be friends with, even after the show and with whom he would not want to be friends. He took Archana's name in the latter category. When asked about it, Archana told Siddharth Kannan, “Koi baat nhi (No worries)."

On being asked if she felt bad about MC Stan's words, she said, “Nahi bura ki kya? Dekho uski apni mentality hai, meri apna. Mereko aisa nahi hai. Mai toh milungi. Mai toh, in fact, uski Buba (girlfriend) se bhi milna chah rahi hu. Maine usko bola bhi ki mujhe ek baar Buba ko dekhna hai (No, there's nothing to be hurt because it's all about our mentalities. But, I have nothing as such in my mind and I will meet. In fact, I wanted to meet his girlfriend. I have told him).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the same conversation, Archana also shared how MC Stan's win came as a shocker to people. She said she expected herself, Priyanka and Shiv in the top three. “Kyuki Stan iss wajah se nahi laga tha kyuki maine aisa suna tha, Big Boss ke bare mein, aapko apne liye stand lena hai, ya aap jiske sath bhi ho. Av Bigg Boss me voting ke hisab se hi winner chuna jata hai. MC Stan ki fan following kaafi thi, toh uske fans ne unko pasand kia, jaise bhi ho. Mai uska appreciate karti hu toh toh mai koi hoti nahi hu bolne wali. But ha, mai bohot khush hu ki usko trophy mili. Sayad history me pheli baar aisa hua hoga ki Bigg Boss me kisiko rophy mili and puri industry shocked hai (I never thought MC Stan will be the winner because from what I have heard about Bigg Boss is that one needs to take a stand for himself. Now the winner is selected through public voting. His fan following is huge and they all like him. I appreciate his win and I am no one to comment. But, for the first time everybody is shocked that MC Stan won the trophy),” Archana reasoned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, MC Stan said he would definitely be in touch with his 'Mandali' even though the show is over. It includes Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON