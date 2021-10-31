Archana Puran Singh gives Krushna Abhishek a swift kick for calling her outfit ‘parda’. Watch

Archana Puran Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video with Krushna Abhishek from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He mimicked Dharmendra in the clip and she addressed him as ‘Dharam ji’.

In the video, Archana sat on a vegetable cart as Krushna walked up to her from behind. After exchanging greetings, he seemed to compliment her but not without poking fun at her. “Kya lag rahi hain aap! Maine aapko pehchana hi nahi, mujhe laga palak ki gathiya padhi hui hai (Wow, you look fabulous. I didn’t recognise you, I thought it was a bundle of spinach),” he told her.

Krushna then told Archana that she indeed looked very beautiful. He then turned his attention to her outfit and said, “Yeh parda mujhe dengi, chroma shoot tha mera (Can I borrow this curtain? I need it for a chroma shoot).”

Archana sweetly asked Krushna to come closer to her and then surprised him with a swift kick in the behind. The ‘Miss Braganza aha’ tune played in the background, a nod to her character in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In another video shared on Instagram by Archana, Rajkummar Rao imitated her Miss Braganza character. At one point, they both recited lines from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai together.

Archana often shoots videos on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and host Kapil Sharma has teased her about it on several occasions. In a video shared by her in August, he said that she is trying to increase her followers on Instagram.

As Archana asked Kapil why he was jealous, he flexed for her and joked, “Meri bhi le lo na, main shirtless doon koi shot? Raaton raat badhaun aapke 700 followers (Shoot me as well. Should I pose shirtless and increase your number of followers by 700 overnight).”