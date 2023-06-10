Archana Puran Singh gets stressed as RJ makes prank call to her house help, says she is lying drunk

Archana Puran Singh was recently at the receiving end of a joke as RJ Naved made a prank call to her house live on The Kapil Sharma Show. He told her house help to pick her up as she is lying drunk on the road. The particular episode will be aired on Sony on Saturday. The episode was filmed when several RJs visited the show as guests. Also read: Aamir Khan sings along with Kapil Sharma at home; Archana Puran Singh says he's 'more fun now'

Prank call to Archana's house

Archana Puran Singh in a still from the promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti cracking jokes with RJs on the show. After some time, Kapil Sharma asks RJ Naved to make a prank call to Archana's house-help Bhagyashree. He calls her home and tells her house help, "Madam ye phone yaha pada hua hai, ye pike talli padi hui hain yaha pe, udha ke leke jao na inko (This phone has been lying here and Archana is lying drunk. Come and take her home)."

Archana's house help responds

But it was Bhagyashree's response that saved the day for Archana, who looked extremely anxious and stressed. Bhagyashree replied, “Nahi, meri madam kabhi nahi aisa karti. Wo to piti hi nahi (No, my madam doesn't do such things, she doesn't even drink).”

Archana on being the subject of jokes

In a 2019 interview, Archana told Hindustan Times about how she takes jokes made at her expense. She had said, “Everyone respects me so much on the sets -- whenever they crack a joke, they say in between the scenes, ‘Maam, please don’t mind, the writer wrote this’ or ‘it came with the flow’ and they come and hug me. I tell them, ‘Are you mad? Don’t you know me after so many years? I know everything. You have been pulling my leg ever since the days of Comedy Circus’. They don’t dare to pull my leg off camera even though I have a very informal bond with them. But on camera, they cross all limits. Their aim is to make you laugh so they take complete liberty.”

