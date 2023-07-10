Ariana Madix teases mysterious role in Love Island USA season 5. Will she find love or just stir the pot?

Ariana Madix, known for her breakout role on Vanderpump Rules, seems to be adding another exciting project to her already packed schedule. In a recent TikTok video, the multi-talented star hinted at her involvement in the upcoming season of Love Island USA, leaving fans curious and eager for more details. Ariana Madix, known for her breakout role on Vanderpump Rules, seems to be making a dramatic entry in Love Island US.(Instagram)

A Mysterious TikTok Tease

In classic Love Island fashion, Madix used the popular sound bite "A hot new bombshell enters the villa" in her TikTok video, accompanied by the caption, "Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite." The playful and intriguing clip has sparked speculation about the nature of her role in the hit reality dating show.

Love Island USA and Ariana Madix: Mum's the Word

As fans eagerly await confirmation, representatives for Love Island USA and Madix have remained tight-lipped about her potential involvement in the show. Neither party has provided an official comment, leaving viewers to speculate and anticipate what surprises Madix might bring to the Love Island villa.

Madix's career has been on a meteoric rise since her time on Vanderpump Rules. The show's recent season attracted record-breaking viewership, solidifying Madix's position as the show's MVP. Her talent and charisma have caught the attention of industry insiders, leading to lucrative opportunities with major brands such as Bloomingdale's and Uber One, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Love Island USA Season 5 Premiere

As excitement builds for Love Island USA's fifth season, fans can mark their calendars for the premiere on July 18, streaming exclusively on Peacock. With Ariana Madix potentially joining the cast or taking on a special role, viewers can expect the unexpected and prepare for a thrilling season filled with love, drama, and plenty of surprises.

Whether Madix enters the villa as a contestant, a bombshell, or has another exciting role up her sleeve, her presence is sure to make waves and captivate Love Island fans across the nation. Stay tuned for updates and get ready for an unforgettable season of Love Island USA.