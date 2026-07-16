Arjun Bijlani blasts dating rumours with Mouni Roy, slams clickbait pages: ‘Not every friendship needs a romantic angle’

A video of Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy stepping out together after dinner recently set social media buzzing, with a paparazzi page fuelling dating rumours through a suggestive caption. As the speculation quickly gained momentum online, Arjun broke his silence and firmly shut down the claims. Calling the rumours baseless, the actor also criticised the growing culture of turning genuine friendships into clickbait for views.

Arjun Bijlani calls out clickbait culture

Arjun Bijlani calls out 'misleading stories' after Mouni Roy dating speculation sparks outrage

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Arjun didn't stay silent after the rumours began doing the rounds. Calling out gossip pages for creating false narratives, the actor said it was disappointing to see a years-old friendship being turned into a romantic story simply to drive engagement. He stressed that standing by a friend during a tough phase shouldn't automatically become fodder for speculation.

He wrote, "Dear Clickbait pages, Two people who've shared a friendship for 15+ years don't suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline. Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time. Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let's be responsible with the narratives we create."

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun also appealed to media pages to report responsibly rather than chase sensational headlines at the cost of someone's personal life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun also appealed to media pages to report responsibly rather than chase sensational headlines at the cost of someone's personal life. {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people's personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn't.”

Arjun Bijlani via Instagram.

Krystle D'Souza also reacts

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Krystle D'Souza was quick to shut down the rumours as well. After coming across the paparazzi post suggesting that Arjun and Mouni were romantically involved, the actor didn't hold back and called out the unnecessary speculation. She commented, "What is this nonsense. Just for views you guys will post anything."

Krystle D'souza via Instagram.

A friendship that goes back 15 years

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Arjun and Mouni's friendship goes back over 15 years. The two won hearts as Ritik and Shivanya in Ektaa Kapoor's blockbuster show Naagin in 2015, becoming one of television's most-loved on-screen pairs.

Off-screen, however, they've always described their bond as nothing more than a strong friendship. They've continued to cheer each other on through the years, whether on social media or at industry events.

In 2024, Mouni revisited their Naagin days by sharing a throwback picture from the sets. She had also once admitted that the two would often bicker while filming, explaining that the long hours and demanding schedule were to blame, not any personal differences.

Mouni separate from her husband Suraj

The rumours surfaced shortly after Mouni confirmed her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. On May 14, the actor announced that the two had decided to part ways, putting an end to days of speculation surrounding their marriage. While Mouni did not reveal the reason behind the split, the news quickly became a major talking point on social media.

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In their joint statement, the former couple said, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

They further addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship, adding, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”

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Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa on January 27, 2022, in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. The celebrations featured both Malayali and Bengali wedding rituals, honouring their respective traditions.

Mouni Roy's work

On the work front, Mouni Roy was recently seen in The Bhootnii and Salakaar. She has also featured in the web series Ab Hoga Hisaab and will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.