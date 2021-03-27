Home / Entertainment / Tv / Arjun Bijlani confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'Honoured to have a chance of being a part of it'
Arjun Bijlani confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'Honoured to have a chance of being a part of it'

Amid speculations of Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya participating, Arjun Bijlani confirms he will be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi's season 11.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Actor Arjun Bijlani has been a popular name on Indian television for years.

Actor Arjun Bijlani has confirmed participation in the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Arjun most recently appeared on the TV show, Ishq Mein Marjaavaan.

Currently, Arjun is focusing on doing work on the web, and has not taken up other TV projects. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he also said that he is sure he won’t give a nod to a web project just because it has titillating or bold content.

A Mid Day report quoted Arjun as saying, "I am thrilled to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi and am looking forward to embarking on this adventurous journey. It is one of the most interesting and exciting shows produced in India. I feel honoured to have a chance of being a part of it."

Late Friday, Arjun posted a cute video of his late dog and wrote, "U don’t know boozy how much I miss you !!! I watch u everyday my son !!!" Many of his industry friends, including Kishwer Merchant, Nandish Sandhu, Mohit Sehgal, Mounii Roy and Pooja Batra showered the post with love and heart emojis.

Rakhi Sawant talks about staying fit and slim, asks 'do I look 16?

Anita Hassanandani plays with baby Aaravv as she sings Lakdi Ki Kaathi. Watch

Ankita shares ‘5 ways to get your body back’ after a baby but there is a twist

Adaa Khan: The coming of OTT platforms and content has affected TV’s TRPs

Rumours claim that Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, actors Mohit Malik, Erica Fernandes and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala are all likely to participate in the upcoming show.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi is likely to begin shoot next month, in April. Though there is no confirmation on the location for the upcoming season, reports suggest it may be Abu Dhabi.

Last season of the show concluded in August 2020. It had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and was later resumed. Nia Sharma won the last season which also had Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin as contestants.

