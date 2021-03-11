Hina Khan dances with Arjun Bijlani, kisses him at Parth Samthaan's birthday party. See pics and video
- Hina Khan was seen enjoying herself at Parth Samthaan's birthday party. She showered him and Arjun Bijlani with kisses on their cheeks.
TV actors Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sahil Anand, Pooja Bannerjee and Parth Samthaan partied together recently. Many other stars from the popular TV serial, Kausatii Zindagii Kay 2, were also in attendance. The occasion was the show's lead star, Parth's birthday.
Hina shared a few videos from their fun bash on Instagram Stories. In one of the videos, she hugged Arjun tightly as he told her with a wide smile, "I love you babes!" Hina planted a kiss on his cheek after saying, "I love you too Arjun!" and he added, "You are the sweetest!" Arjun also posted the video on his Instagram page.
Hina was also seen kissing Parth on his cheek and wishing him on his birthday in another video.
Hina and Arjun were also seen pouting for the camera, as they danced at the party. One video also showed Hina, Arjun and his wife Neha Swami singing O Betaji. Hina also posted a picture with Neha and wrote, "This woman, who inspires me. She's royal."
Sharing a group picture with Pooja, Shubhaavi Choksey and a few others, Hina thanked them for "driving to Parth's" place. Posting a dance video with Sahil, she wrote, "This boy is love Sahil. Thank you for all the respect and love you always shower on me."
Sahil also posted a few pictures from the party. He wrote, "Sneak peek of my brother @the_parthsamthaan birthday God bless you with all the happiness #birthday #birthdayboy #parthsamthaan #sahilanand #family #familytime." His Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandez missed the party and commented on the post, "Looked luke a lot of fun @sahilanandofficial Happy birthday parthoo @the_parthsamthaan sorry i missed it."
