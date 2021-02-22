IND USA
A host of stars wished Rubina Dilaik as she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan wish Rubina Dilaik, Kamya says 'kaha tha na jeetegi'

  • Congratulatory wishes flowed in for Rubina Dilaik as she won Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi were among those who wished her.
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:26 PM IST

A host of stars took to their respective Twitter handles to wish Rubina Dilaik as she emerged a winner of Bigg Boss 14. Rubina and Rahul Vaidya were the finalists, with Rubina emerging as the winner.

Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations @RubiDilaik for winning BB 14 ... well played."

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan wrote: "Ruby Ruby Rubiiiiiinaaaaaa Super proud hai Team Hiiiiiinnnnaaaaa Congratulations Love @RubiDilaik."

Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, also wrote: "First person to have announced the winner I saw ...... congratulations @RubiDilaik.... it was u through out . #BB14 . Well played @rahulvaidya23 u did extremely well . super proud of you ."


Kamya Punjabi, who has keenly followed Bigg Boss 14, tweeted: "Kaha tha na jeetegi #RubinaDilaik congratulations girl #BB14GrandFinale @ColorsTV @RubiDilaik."


Shefali Bagga, who also has been posting on the show, added the popular hashtag #pawrihorihai and wrote: "Last night meri #pawrihorhi thi . Saw full episode now. Congratulations #rubinadilaik for winning the show #biggboss14."


Rashami Desai, who was the third runner-up on Bigg Boss 13, too congratulated Rubina. She wrote: "Finally the time has come heartiest congratulations @RubiDilaik well earned success. You’ve emerged victorious in this season of #bb14 @ashukla09 congratulations once again Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyesHugging face #RD #RubinaDilaik #rubinav."


TV actor Rohan Mehra also wrote: "Congratulations @RubiDilaik on winning the Biggboss 14 trophy Trophy #RubinaDilaik #biggboss14."

Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday saw Rubina and Rahul fight it out for the top spot. Nikki Tamboli was evicted while Rakhi Sawant too exited the show and took home a bounty of 14 lakhs, while Aly Goni left the show after garnering the least number of votes from among the top five.

bigg boss 14 sidharth shukla hina khan rubina dilaik

Rubina Dilaik was crowned the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday.
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Aly Goni developed a friendship with Rubina Dilaik after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from Bigg Boss 14.
A host of stars wished Rubina Dilaik as she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
Rahul Vaidya came second on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik was crowned the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday.
Aly Goni talks about his life post Bigg Boss 14, his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin and more.
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv,
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat had claimed she fell in love with Aly Goni on the show.(Colors)
Salman and Nora dance on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale stage.(Colors)
Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
