Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan wish Rubina Dilaik, Kamya says 'kaha tha na jeetegi'
- Congratulatory wishes flowed in for Rubina Dilaik as she won Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi were among those who wished her.
A host of stars took to their respective Twitter handles to wish Rubina Dilaik as she emerged a winner of Bigg Boss 14. Rubina and Rahul Vaidya were the finalists, with Rubina emerging as the winner.
Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations @RubiDilaik for winning BB 14 ... well played."
Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan wrote: "Ruby Ruby Rubiiiiiinaaaaaa Super proud hai Team Hiiiiiinnnnaaaaa Congratulations Love @RubiDilaik."
Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, also wrote: "First person to have announced the winner I saw ...... congratulations @RubiDilaik.... it was u through out . #BB14 . Well played @rahulvaidya23 u did extremely well . super proud of you ."
Kamya Punjabi, who has keenly followed Bigg Boss 14, tweeted: "Kaha tha na jeetegi #RubinaDilaik congratulations girl #BB14GrandFinale @ColorsTV @RubiDilaik."
Shefali Bagga, who also has been posting on the show, added the popular hashtag #pawrihorihai and wrote: "Last night meri #pawrihorhi thi . Saw full episode now. Congratulations #rubinadilaik for winning the show #biggboss14."
Rashami Desai, who was the third runner-up on Bigg Boss 13, too congratulated Rubina. She wrote: "Finally the time has come heartiest congratulations @RubiDilaik well earned success. You’ve emerged victorious in this season of #bb14 @ashukla09 congratulations once again Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyesHugging face #RD #RubinaDilaik #rubinav."
TV actor Rohan Mehra also wrote: "Congratulations @RubiDilaik on winning the Biggboss 14 trophy Trophy #RubinaDilaik #biggboss14."
Also read: Post Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita join Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at the hospital
Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday saw Rubina and Rahul fight it out for the top spot. Nikki Tamboli was evicted while Rakhi Sawant too exited the show and took home a bounty of ₹14 lakhs, while Aly Goni left the show after garnering the least number of votes from among the top five.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina opens up on winning Bigg Boss 14 despite Salman Khan's regular criticisms
- Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has spoken about how she emerged victorious on the show, despite facing host Salman Khan's criticisms every week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly talks about bond with Rubina despite Jasmin’s dislike for her
- Aly Goni talked about forming a friendship with Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, despite Jasmin Bhasin disliking her. He said that once he forges a bond, he does not let go because of what someone else feels about it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan wish Rubina Dilaik, Kamya says 'kaha tha na jeetegi'
- Congratulatory wishes flowed in for Rubina Dilaik as she won Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi were among those who wished her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya on losing Bigg Boss trophy: 'I can probably blame my luck a bit'
- Rahul Vaidya, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, said he is not upset with the results but happy for he achieved what he had set out to do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik talks about second wedding with Abhinav Shukla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni talks about marrying Jasmin Bhasin
- Bigg Boss 14 finale concluded last night and Aly Goni was among the five finalists. While the actor confesses feeling disappointed over losing the winner's title to Rubina Dilaik, he said he has a number of things to look forward to, including dates with Jasmin Bhasin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant says she wants to have a baby: 'I don't need a Vicky Donor'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy reveal son's face with explosive video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik does Instagram live session to thank fans
- Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, conducted a quick Instagram live session to especially thank millions of her fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15
- Hosting the grand finale of Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15, says 'everyone can audition and you get to vote'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubian Dilaik wins the trophy
- Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubina Dilaik bags the winner's trophy, and Rahul Vaidya is the first runner up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan jokes about his marriage, kids
- When a young contestant from Dance Deewane called himself Salman Khan's younger brother, the star responded that his grandkids would have been his age, had he got married at 'the right time'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman calls Jasmin and Sonali 'soutens'
- Bigg Boss 14 finale: Salman Khan cracked jokes at Sonali Phogat's feelings for Aly Goni. He even introduced her to Aly's girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi
- Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi song. The actor took the hook step to another level, doing it on a short flight of stairs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly is voted out, leaving Nikki, Rahul and Rubina in the race
- Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Aly Goni is voted out, with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik gaining more votes than him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox