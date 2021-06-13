Arjun Bijlani on his last message to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I felt that he had disappeared'

A day ahead of the first death anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his friend, actor Arjun Bijlani has shared details of his last interaction with the Chichchore star. Arjun insisted that he does not remember the last time he met Sushant, and talked about the last message he sent to him.

Arjun Bijlani and Sushant Singh Rajput knew each other from the time when they both started out in the television industry. They also lived in the same building in Malad before Sushant moved to Bandra in 2016.

Speaking about his last message to Sushant, to which he never got a reply, Arjun told a leading daily, "I can’t recall when I met him last, but I do remember thinking of him on May 29 last year and messaging him, because I felt that he had disappeared and wanted to know about him. I sent him a text to connect, but never received any reply... I remember him as a very emotional and determined guy. A happy and talented guy like Sushant just disappeared from our lives. I pray that wherever he is, he is happy. We miss him a lot.”

Upon Sushant's death last year, Arjun had shared a screenshot of his last message to Sushant --‘Hope all is well with u’ -- on Instagram. His post read, “My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai (I felt something was amiss. Anyway, you must have read my message by now. I will always remember our balcony...hope you are happy now. You always said you would write history. I know you are happy wherever you are)... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u."

Arjun is currently in Capetown, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The crew began filming the show last month and the first promo was released on Saturday.

He has been sharing videos and pictures from the shoot on his Instagram page. On Saturday, he shared short video clips which showed the contestants singing Bhojpuri songs as they travelled in a bus. Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya were among the most active participants.