Home / Entertainment / Tv / Arrested Development star Jessica Walter dies aged 80
tv

Arrested Development star Jessica Walter dies aged 80

Archer and Arrested Development star Jessica Walter has died. She played the sassy grandma Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Jessica Walter is known for playing Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development.(AFP)

US actor Jessica Walter, best known to modern audiences as the acerbic grandmother of cult comedy Arrested Development, has died aged 80, her agent told AFP Thursday.

The Emmy-winning actor appeared in dozens of TV shows and films such as Clint Eastwood's Play Misty for Me and her 1966 breakout role Grand Prix, before portraying the unhinged, martini-swilling Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," said daughter Brooke Bowman in a statement.

"A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.

"While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

The offbeat tale of a wealthy and deeply dysfunctional Californian family, Arrested Development earned critical acclaim during its original run on Fox before it was canceled in 2006.

Following an impassioned campaign from its legion of fans, the show was revived on Netflix for a further two seasons, and it is regularly listed among the most influential modern TV sitcoms.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Is Ankita's cryptic post about opening up in interview and its repercussions

Sidharth Shukla finds shirtless photo ‘not so sexy’, his fans claim otherwise

Erica Fernandes: Being in showbiz made me a lot more confident

Shweta flaunts washboard abs in new photos, Saumya calls her a 'yummy mummy'

The show starred Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera and Portia de Rossi, with executive producer Ron Howard narrating.

"She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth," tweeted co-star Tony Hale.

"Love you Gangie," added Alia Shawkat, using the family's affectionate nickname for Lucille.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arrested development

Related Stories

tv

Jason Bateman apologises for defending Jeffrey Tambor’s angry yelling on Arrested Development sets

UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2018 08:33 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP