Arshi Khan takes selfie with air hostess, jokes only the husbands like her. Watch video

Arshi Khan joked about being liked by only the husbands in a new video doing the rounds online. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Arshi Khan took a selfie with a flight crew member.

A video of former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan from inside a flight has surfaced online. In the clip, she is seen taking a selfie with an air hostess, but not without giving a cheeky message to the cabin crew member’s husband.

She quipped, “Aapke husband ko meri taraf se salaam aur aise hi mujhe pasand karte raho, kyunki poore awaam ke husband hi mujhe zyaada pasand karte hai (Hello to your husband and keep liking me this way, because only the husbands like me).”

Arshi was first seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 11. She appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, alongside other former contestants - Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah.

During her Bigg Boss 14 stint, Arshi made headlines for her constant tussle with Vikas, as she accused him of not looking after his mother. He even pushed her into the swimming pool after she dragged his family into one of their fights. However, later, she got emotional when she found out about his ill-health.

Also see: Bharti Singh scolds man and says ‘mask lagaiye’, realises she is not wearing one but he is. Watch funny video

In an interview with Hindustan Times, after Bigg Boss 14 ended, she refused to comment on Vikas Gupta and his family. “Kyun bewajah ki tafseelein pesh karein, ki aisa hua ya waisa hua? Faayda kya hai un sab cheezon ka (Why unnecessarily share details about what exactly happened? There is no point to those things),” she said.

Recently, Arshi bought a house in Mumbai, and thanked Bigg Boss and its host Salman Khan for helping her make her dream come true. Earlier, she was living in a rented accommodation in the city. “I feel like I own a house on the moon already. I'm blessed and thankful to God who stands with me always. Then my parents who trusted me and yes, special thanks to Salman Khan sir and Bigg Boss,” she told SpotboyE.

