Salman Khan wants Iulia Vantur to learn Urdu, says Arshi Khan
- Arshi Khan has said that Salman Khan introduced her to Iulia Vantur at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, and said that he wants her to learn Urdu.
Actor Salman Khan would like his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, to learn Urdu. The information was divulged by Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan, who was introduced to Iulia at a party after the season finale.
Arshi, who had several disagreements with Salman on the show, is known for speaking in Urdu in most of her interactions with him. While he may have told Arshi to avoid talking to him, he was apparently quite impressed with her Urdu.
Arshi told SpotboyE about their interaction at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, and said, "When we were partying in the chalet, Salman sir introduced me to Iulia and while introducing, he told her, 'Ye Arshi hai aur inki Urdu bahut acchi hai. Iulia main chahta hoon tum bhi Urdu sikho (This is Arshi and she speaks Urdu very well. Iulia, I would like you to also learn Urdu)'. It's a beautiful language to learn. Although he also pulled my leg as he used to do on Weekend Ka Vaar, I was very happy to learn that he likes my Urdu."
Salman made fun of Arshi's outfit at the party, she admitted. The golden dress, inspired by an outfit worn by Lady Gaga at the 2020 MTV VMAs, was described by Salman as 'Bigg Boss ka sofa', Arshi told Hindustan Times.
Arshi said that she will now focus on acting projects, instead of events. “After Bigg Boss 11, I did not focus much on acting but only on events, for two years continuously. This time around, I will concentrate on acting, whether it is TV shows, films or something down South. I will do two or three projects, but big ones,” she said.
