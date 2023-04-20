Arti Singh says she was often asked to step aside so 'stars' of her family could get clicked

Arti Singh has said that there were times when she was often asked to step away from the frame as the camerapersons wanted to click pictures of the stars in her family. She is the niece of Bollywood star Govinda. Her brother Krushna Abhishek and cousins Ragini Khanna and Soumya Seth are also celebrities who have worked in films and TV shows. This was at a time when Arti had not started her journey in showbiz. (Also read: Arti Singh says she lost 5 kg in 18 days, shares transformation video)

Arti Singh's brother is Krushna Abhishek and uncle is Govinda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arti began her journey with the TV show Maayka in 2007. Soon, she featured in shows such as Grihasti, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai and Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka. She also worked in popular shows like Uttaran and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. In 2019, she appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 and ended up as the fourth runner-up.

Arti was asked about her struggles, and an ETimes report quoted her as saying, “Honestly speaking the struggle was at a mental level because everyone in the family was well-known. When everyone in your family is well-known, and you are the lesser known then you face difficulties to match up to them. I still remember I was often asked to step aside as they wanted to click the photos of stars of the family at family functions. I would feel bad, it hurt me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “Mujhe kai baar photo mein se hata diya gaya, when Ragini and Krushna were doing Jhalak (dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa), I was asked to step aside from the photo and I felt really bad, I was like ‘yaar even I am his sister’. It starts affecting you at a mental level slowly, it was a struggle that I faced." She also said that such incidents also motivate and push her to achieve great things. "My family has been very supportive. But otherwise there has been no such struggle.”

Arti was speaking at the launch of her new TV show Shravani. She will be seen in a negative role in the TV show. The show is set for premiere on April 24 on Shemaroo Umang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON