As angry Shalin Bhanot throws objects again, Bigg Boss 16 fans say ‘no wonder Dalljiet left him’

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot fought in the latest episode. Bigg Boss got a new task for Shalin, Tina Datta, Priyanka, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma and Sajid Khan. They were asked to nominate each other to redeem their ration. But Shalin and Tina refused to nominate one among them, and ended up losing on their weekly ration. Priyanka can be seen instigating Tina that Shalin is a selfish person, who would always think about himself. Shalin can be seen losing his calm and flipped bottles kept on the table. Fans reacted to the promo shared by ColorsTV. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan gets provoked by Sajid Khan to slap Archana Gautam after their ugly fight: ‘Deta hoon isko’ Watch)

The channel shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “Nominations ke kaaran ho gyi Priyanka aur Shalin ke beech bahut badi behes (Because of nominations, Shalin and Priyanka got into an ugly fight)."

The promo opened with Shalin and Priyanka discussing about nomination during weekly ration task. Shalin said, “There are three boxes, she is having my box, I have hers, but I won't place her box.” He said, “Kya mujhe nominations se dar lagta hai, bilkul lagta hai (Am I scared of nominations? Yes I am).” Priyanka said Shalin is a very confusing personality and changes his stand according to the situation.

Shalin lost his cool and said to Priyanka, “Tumko karoon nominate (Shall I nominate you?)” Priyanka replied, “Aap merko nominate (You can nominate me).” She continued and said, “Confuse kyu karta hai? (Why are you confusing me)", when Shalin tried to explain her the situation. Shalin asked, “Kisko (To whom).” Priyanka said, “Sabko (everyone).” Furious Shalin said, “Bhaad mai jaaye (Let people go to hell).” Priyanka provoked Shalin to say, “Tum bolo na ki tum apna sochte ho (Speak up that you just think about yourself).”

Shalin lost his temper and flipped away bottles kept on the table. Priyanka said Shalin would always think about himself, he could have saved Tina at least. Then, she said, “Mere saamne ye gussa mat dikhaana Shalin Bhanot…bol rhai hoon mai woh ladki nhi hoon jo ye lekar rakhungi…ye sab harkatein mere saamne mat karna Tina Datta ke saamne karna, woh jhelegi ye sab (Don't try to show me your anger, I am not that girl who take such treatment, show this anger to Tina Datta, she will take it).”

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Priyanka very good (red heart and clapping emojis).” Another person wrote, “No doubt why Daljeet left him." Dalljiet was ex-wife of Shalin Bhanot. Other person commented, “Stay strong Priyanka and blessed.” “Priyanka aap inn logo se durr raho aap akele hi bahut strong hai aur aap hi jitenge (Priyanka, stay away from these people you are already strong)”, wrote another.

