As Mahabharat returns to TV, Krishna aka Sourabh Raaj Jain thanks fans for making show 'timeless'

As the 2013 mythological show Mahabharata returned to the small screens, Sourabh Raaj Jain, who essayed the role of Lord Krishna, has thanked fans for their love, adding that they have made the show "timeless".

Sourabh wrote on Instagram late Wednesday, "I've genuinely lost a track of numbers and I guess that's a good thing....big Thanks to all of you for making our Mahabharat timeless. Its back on screen one more time and if you haven't seen it or even if you have and you want to watch it again, join us in this journey once again as we take you back to the learning’s which are as relevant in current times as it was then and along with it entertain you as well!..@realswastik @starplus @starbharat @disneyplushotstar @sktorigins @kamalmonga_ @loknath.pandey @dir_mukesh #repeat #mahabharat."

Fans showered the post with love. "I sometimes watch it on repeat... You were just phenomenal as Krishna as always," one wrote. Another one commented, "Kitna bhi dekho bor nhi hote (You never get bored, no matter how many times you watch it)."

This is the third time that the show is up for a re-run. After the first stint in 2013-2014 on Star Plus, it was aired once again on Star Bharat from August 2018. Last year during the pandemic-induced lockdown, the show was re-run on Star Plus from March 2020 to 25 July 2020.

Prior to Mahabharat, Sourabh had featured in popular mythological shows such as Jai Shree Krishna and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. He essayed the role of Lord Vishnu in both the serials.

Also read: Lucky Ali responds to death hoax: 'Resting in peace at home haha'

Later, he worked in many shows, including Mahakali, Porus, Radha Krishna and Chandragupta Maurya. He has also participated on reality shows Nach Baliye 9 and Kitchen Champion. Most recently, he featured in the web series, Qubool Hai 2.0 that premiered online this year.