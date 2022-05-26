As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans demand ‘fresh content’, Dilip Joshi says ‘we're working hard each day’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will soon complete 14 years on air. In an interview, actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, has talked about people criticising the show for the lack of 'fresh content'. Dilip said that the producers and the actors of the show are working hard to entertain their fans everyday. Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi jams at his daughter's pre-wedding celebrations. Watch

The first episode of the show aired in 2008. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television. The show stars Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha in lead roles.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Dilip was asked about the criticism the show has been facing about stale content. He said, “I am an actor and I try to do justice to the script that’s given to me. All of us toil hard every day. By God’s grace, neither I nor anyone on the team has taken success to our head. We still go on set each day to work hard and entertain our fans.”

On Twitter, there are several tweets from viewers, requesting fresh content. One person has tweeted, “Dear Taarak Mehta, You have been our peek comfort content for past 10-14 years. But now it's time to retire. #SABTV #TMKOC.” Another one asked, “#TMKOC do you have any more fresh content ? Every time we have to see same Popat lal marriage and fiasco? Pathetic.”

Tagging show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi, one person tweeted, “@AsitKumarrModi bhai, don't you think you should take a break and come up with season two of @TMKOC? At present it is just dragging and story line is not interesting any more. For the fans, take a break and you can come up with season 2 with fresh content like the old days."

The show is based on the lives of the residents of Mumbai's Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. The show also features Amit Bhatt, Bhavya Gandhi, Sunayana Fozdar and Munmun Dutta among others.

