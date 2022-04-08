Ashneer Grover gives update on Shark Tank India contestant whose business has grown 3x, fans love his colourful outfit

Shark Tank India judge and Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover caught up with Beyond Snacks' founder Manas recently. In a new post shared on Instagram, Ashneer revealed how Manas' business has grown 3x in just six months. Ashneer was the shark who invested in Manas' business after his pitch on Shark Tank India. (Also read: Shark Tank India pitchers who were rejected by Ashneer Grover meet up; show fans say: ‘Jab do logon ke dushman ek ho’)

Sharing a picture with Manas, Ashneer wrote on Instagram, “It was great catching up with @beyondsnacks Founder Manas. Kerala Banana Chips was the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1 and it’s heartening to see him grow 3x in scale profitably within 6 months ! #ungreasyanna #sharktankindia.” Beyond Snacks is a food brand that retails banana chips of different flavours. After his pitch on the show, Ashneer decided to give Manas an offer and invest in his company.

Fans of Ashneer were happy with the progress made by Manas. “Sir ji aap bhagwan ho (Sir you are God),” fawned one. “Congratulations sir, love you a lot,” wrote another. Many were impressed by Ashneer's choice of a colourful shirt. “What a shirt,” wrote one. Another trolled him saying, “Ye Goa wala shirt ghar pe kyun pehna hai (Why are you wearing a beach shirt at home).”

Ashneer was one of the seven judges on Shark Tank India along with Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

He is currently embroiled in a messy controversy with BharatPe. The company sacked Ashneer and his wife Madhuri, who was the managing director, in March for alleged misappropriation of the company's funds. Ashneer has denied all allegations and often takes to social media to hit back at the board and its members.

