Ashneer Grover on reports of him selling ICC T20 tickets for crores: BharatPe board thinks I'm doing '10 ka 2, 10 ka 2'

BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover has reacted to the latest batch of reports about his alleged misappropriation of funds. As per the reports, Ashneer had pocketed large sums of money by selling tickets for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 for crores of rupees. He took to Twitter to share a picture of himself from the matches and joked that he was just there to stop his friends (BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer and Sumeet Singh) from over-drinking. (Also read: Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank India shares dining table's pic after report claims it's worth ₹1 crore: 'Not even 0.5%')

“What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup ‘10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 - aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein (want a ticket in black)?!’ What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and @sumeetsingh29 don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila to kuchh bhi (You are conjuring up controversies out of thin air now),” he wrote in his first tweet. As a follow-up he shared a skit on Shark Tank by comedian Ashish Chanchalani. “Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho (People from the board, stop such hypocrisy and watch this)- much more creative and fun for everyone," he wrote.

As per a report, because BharatPe was a partner with the ICC T20 World Cup, they were allotted some seats in the VIP section. But Ashneer sold the seats for about ₹15,000 each and ‘pocketed’ the money.

In recent days, senior leadership at BharatPe has accused Ashneer of misappropriating funds. Staff have narrated a long litany of complaints. In a leaked audio recording posted anonymously on Twitter, a man whose voice sounds like Ashneer's threatens a bank employee with death for not helping him get shares in a hot initial public offering.

Ashneer resigned from the startup. In a statement, BharatPe said, “As a result of his misdeeds, Mr. Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company."

Ashneer said the accusations against him, including that he stole company's money to fund an extravagant lifestyle, stem from “personal hatred and low thinking.” In a statement provided to Bloomberg, he added: “The only thing lavish about me is my dreams and ability to achieve them against all odds through hard work and enterprise."

Ashneer is one of the Sharks on Shark Tank India and was known for his strict, no-nonsense personality, quickly becoming one of the favourites on the show.

