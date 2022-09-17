Ashneer Grover poses with Sunil Grover, calls them ‘two of the most entertaining Grovers ever on TV’. See pic

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:53 AM IST

Ashneer Grover shared a new photo of himself posing with Sunil Grover on Instagram. Here's how fans reacted to his caption, where he called them ‘two of the most entertaining ‘Grovers’ ever on TV’.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself with Sunil Grover. The two are seen smiling for the camera as they posed for a selfie. Many fans reacted to Ashneer’s hilarious caption for the photo, where he asked, “Two of the most entertaining ‘Grovers’ ever on TV?!” Ashneer appeared as one of the seven sharks (judges and investors) on the popular reality show Shark Tank India, while comedian Sunil Grover is well-known for shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, among others. Also read: Sunil Grover shares funny video of him 'selling' jewelry on road

Many agreed with the BharatPe co-founder’s statement about the two being the most entertaining ‘Grovers’ on TV. A fan made a reference to Ashneer Grover’s line, ‘Yeh sab doglapan hai (this is hypocrisy)’, from Shark Tank India, and commented on his post, “Oh yes! Baki sab dogle hain (everyone else is two-faced).” One fan also reacted by using another one of his catchphrases from the start-up reality show that has been widely shared on social media. Her comment read, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu (what are you doing brother).” Another comment read, “Couldn’t agree more.” Meanwhile, some fans wanted to see Ashneer back on TV as a judge on Shark Tank India, with one saying he misses his ‘savage answers’.

Along with Ashneer, Shark Tank India featured Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Ghazal Alagh as judges and investors. In March, Ashneer resigned from BharatPe after allegations of misappropriation of funds. He served as the managing director. Later, Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover were removed from the company's board.

Sunil, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the upcoming film Goodbye. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam and Sahil Mehta, and is set to be released in theatres on October 7. Sunil has previously appeared in films such as Aamir Khan's 2008 hit Ghajini, and Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back, among others.

