Sunil Grover shares funny video of him 'selling' jewelry on road, shoos away customer saying 'it's not for sale'. Watch

Published on Sep 15, 2022 05:30 PM IST

On Thursday, actor and comedian Sunil Grover shared a hilarious video of himself on Instagram handle and captioned it ‘personal’.

Snippets from Sunil Grover's video.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, actor Sunil Grover shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, Sunil is sitting on a roadside, selling junk jewellery. Sharing the clip, he simply captioned it “personal.” Sunil will soon be seen in the upcoming film GoodBye. Also Read: Sunil Grover, who suffered heart attack, discharged from hospital after 4 bypass surgeries

In the video, a customer (who recorded the video) asked Sunil the cost of an item, to which he replied saying, "All this is not for sale." He added, "Bechne ke liye nahi hai. Yeh sab personal hai mera (All this is not for sale. This is my personal stuff)." The person further tries to touch one of the jewellery item but Sunil shoos her away saying, "Bola na personal hai. Aap ko samajh nahi aa raha (I told you it's not for sale. Can't you understand that)?"

One person commented, “Kitni achi personal collection hai (Such a nice personal collection).” Another one said, “What are you doing Sunil? Haha.” One person said, “”Pakka Guthhi ke liye kharidi hi saari dukaan (These items are for Gutthi for sure)."

The actor-comedian is a well-known name in the television industry, having appeared on shows such as Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also featured in Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Gangs Of Filmistaan.

Apart from his stint in television, his resume includes projects such as Bharat, Pataakha, Tandav and Sunflower, among others. He has previously also appeared in a few films such as Aamir Khan's 2008 hit movie Ghajini, Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Sunil will be seen next in GoodBye, which is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and Sahil Mehta.

sunil grover
