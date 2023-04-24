Ashneer Grover reveals getting in trouble with wife for liking Mouni's bikini pic; says he unfollowed Disha Patani too

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover said that he's scared of his wife Madhuri Jain and recalled a time she got upset after he liked a picture of Mouni Roy in a bikini on Instagram. Later, he shared that he unfollowed the actor as well as other female celebrities on Instagram. The couple was speaking about their love story and their life together in a new interview. Ashneer and Madhuri said they joked about the incident later. (Also read: When Ashneer Grover's joke about marrying Kiara Advani left his wife furious: 'It was as if a sudden dam had burst') Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain appeared on the YouTube show Couple of Things.

Businessman Ashneer is the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe. After his stint as a judge on Shark Tank India's first season, Ashneer became a household name. He met Madhuri while they were both taking coaching lessons in Delhi. They have been married for nearly 17 years and have two children.

Recently, the couple met up with actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol for their YouTube show Couple of Things. As Anmol and Amrita asked Ashneer about his relationship with Madhuri, the businessman revealed that he's actually afraid of his wife.

Recalling a recent incident, Ashneer said, "I get very scared. One day, I liked a photo of Mouni Roy. I follow very few people on Instagram, around 60 people. In that, I was following Mouni Roy too. Mouni Roy ne bikini me ek photo dali (She put up a bikini pic). I liked it." His wife Madhuri interjected and asked, "Yeh like karna banta hai (Is this worth liking)?"

Amrita pointed out that Ashneer said that he used to follow Mouni. Ashneer added, "I came home and she was sitting there angry. I didn't know what I did. Maine toh kuch bhi nahi kiya (I didn't do anything)." His wife explained that it wasn't that he had liked it. "She's in a bikini, why did you like it?"

Ashneer also said after the incident, he also unfollowed Mouni and other 15-20 accounts of other actors like Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani as well. The two couples also joked about the whole incident in the latest episode of the new show. The businessman was also on the show to discuss his new book Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups which was out in December 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON