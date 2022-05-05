Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ashneer Grover reveals if the sharks got 10 lakh for each episode of Shark Tank: 'Worked like bonded labour'
tv

Ashneer Grover reveals if the sharks got 10 lakh for each episode of Shark Tank: 'Worked like bonded labour'

Ashneer Grover appeared as one of the investors on Shark Tank India Season 1. Registrations for the second season of the show have now commenced.
Ashneer Grover was one of the seven investors on Shark Tank India.
Published on May 05, 2022 07:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BharatPe's co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover appeared on the first season of Shark Tank India, as one of the seven investors. At a recent event, Ashneer spoke about how much money were the Sharks of the show were paid for their appearances.  Also Read: Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover says Vineeta Singh was his 'hot junior' at IIM: 'We exchanged flirtatious glances'

Ashneer recently gave a lecture at Lovely Professional University. Talking about the show, he revealed that the show's audition took place at his home and joked about the makers of the show, “bade gareeb log hain (these people are poor).”

He added, "None of us went with the intention of making money. Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show. Some people said that we made 10 lakh per episode, but I’d have been happy with even 5 lakh. The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we’d be able to invest some money on the show. So, they asked us to commit to spending 10 crore each on the show. We said okay. We weren’t paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours.”

RELATED STORIES

Ashneer had resigned from his post as managing director of BharatPe in March after allegations of misappropriations of funds. He and wife Madhuri Jain Grover were later removed from the company's board as well.

Ashneer was one of the seven judges on Shark Tank India along with Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ashneer grover
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP