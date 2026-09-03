Asim Riaz slams Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan for their comments, reiterates that he brings TRP to every reality show

A few weeks ago, Rubina Dilaik slammed Asim Riaz for his arrogant behaviour on set of the reality show Battleground. She was seen with Hina Khan on their podcast where the two talked about his attitude and what it led to in his career. Now Asim Riaz has responded to these remarks, calling them ‘puppets of the industry.’

What Asim said

Asim Riaz has responded to the remarks made on his career.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Asim took to his X account, and without mentioning their names, wrote a note which read, “I saw another clip from a podcast where these TV industry aunties and uncles were talking about how I bring TRP to every reality show I do. Well, the answer is YES, I DO. Good luck with your careers n keep playing your roles and being puppets in the industry.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did Rubina and Hina say?

{{^usCountry}} Rubina called Asim ‘nuisance value’ on the channel The4POV, and said, “He claimed that he was the TRP on the shows, for him Bigg Boss became such a hit, and Khatron Ke Khiladi became hyped. Because of him, Battleground was this… really? Jis thaali mein khata hain uss thaali mein thukta hain (He spits on the same plate from where he eats). Woh itni badtameezi se creatives se baat karta tha mujhe genuinely bohot bura lagta hai (The horrible way in which he used to speak to creatives, it really hurt me).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubina called Asim ‘nuisance value’ on the channel The4POV, and said, “He claimed that he was the TRP on the shows, for him Bigg Boss became such a hit, and Khatron Ke Khiladi became hyped. Because of him, Battleground was this… really? Jis thaali mein khata hain uss thaali mein thukta hain (He spits on the same plate from where he eats). Woh itni badtameezi se creatives se baat karta tha mujhe genuinely bohot bura lagta hai (The horrible way in which he used to speak to creatives, it really hurt me).” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She went on to add, “The show on which I am working, I will always respect the team that makes it work in the first place. They are my family. How can anyone question them and abuse them so many times? Everyone used to make him understand… unfortunately, a reality show, and where is he today?” Hina agreed with her.

About Asim and Himanshi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the last few weeks, Asim has been making headlines for the fallout with his ex-girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. After strongly denying that he ever pressured Himanshi to change her religion, the Bigg Boss 13 star said that she wanted to give their relationship another chance and has proof of it too. Himanshi then hit back saying she has also has a lot of proof and will not stay silent if he continues to tarnish her image.

After dating for nearly four years, Asim and Himanshi announced their breakup on December 6, 2023. Himanshi later said that their different religious beliefs played a major role in their decision to part ways. Asim, too, said that they had mutually decided to prioritise their respective faiths over their relationship.