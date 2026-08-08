Avika Gor hospitalised due to dengue, husband Milind Chandwani says she worked with 104 fever: ‘Unable to move or eat’

Television actor Avika Gor has been hospitalised after battling a high fever for five days. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with dengue and praised her for continuing to honour her professional commitments despite being unwell. He also urged fans to keep Avika in their prayers for a speedy recovery.

Milind Chandwani reveals Avika Gor is suffering from Dengue

Milind Chandwani reveals Avika Gor has been admitted to the hospital due to dengue. (Instagram)

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On Friday, Milind took to Instagram and shared a video revealing that Avika has been diagnosed with dengue. He said, "Avika has been in the hospital since last night. She has had a fever of 103–104 degrees for the past five days. And guess what she did during those five days? She first went to a project where two days of shooting were still pending. She performed so well despite having a 104-degree fever that they managed to wrap up the shoot in just one day."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "Then she came back and got a two-day break. She spent the entire day in bed, taking medicines, unable to move or even eat properly. But because she had made a commitment, she travelled to Delhi with the same fever and shot an ad. She also got herself tested before that. When she returned to Mumbai, we checked the report and it showed dengue. I told her many times that the producers would understand and that we could postpone it, but she kept saying, ‘Someone will suffer a loss, someone’s time will be wasted, someone’s money will be lost. I don’t want that. I’ll do as much as I can.’" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "Then she came back and got a two-day break. She spent the entire day in bed, taking medicines, unable to move or even eat properly. But because she had made a commitment, she travelled to Delhi with the same fever and shot an ad. She also got herself tested before that. When she returned to Mumbai, we checked the report and it showed dengue. I told her many times that the producers would understand and that we could postpone it, but she kept saying, ‘Someone will suffer a loss, someone’s time will be wasted, someone’s money will be lost. I don’t want that. I’ll do as much as I can.’" {{/usCountry}}

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Milind further praised Avika’s dedication to her work and said, “I have never understood where someone gets so much love for their work from. The amount of respect she has for her craft and the value she places on other people’s time and resources, I don’t think many people in this industry do that. Anyway, I request all of you to please keep her in your prayers. I am proud of you, Avika."

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A member of Avika’s team who travelled with her to Delhi for the ad shoot also revealed that the actor “wasn't able to stand properly” but still showed up for work. She further revealed that Avika survived on ORS and was unable to eat. Several of her industry friends praised her dedication to work. Ruhaanika Dhawan commented, "More power to this powerhouse. Lover her." Fans also praised Avika and wished her a speedy recovery.

About Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

The couple first met in Hyderabad through mutual friends and later grew closer while working together. Avika publicly confirmed their relationship in 2020, calling Milind the “love of her life”. After dating for nearly five years, Avika and Milind got engaged in June 2025 in an intimate ceremony. Avika described saying yes to him as the “easiest” decision of her life, while also speaking about the strong understanding and certainty they had developed over the years. The couple later got married in September 2025, with their wedding celebrations taking place on the sets of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.