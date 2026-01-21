Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal say 'we can't get married on television' like Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

In a recent conversation with Elvish Yadav on his podcast, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, who were also part of Avika and Milind’s wedding celebrations, revealed that they would never choose to get married on television themselves. Sharing their views on Avika and Milind getting married on the show, Hina and Rocky said, “Bahut daring cheez hai (It’s a very daring move). If you ask us personally, we can’t do this.”

Television actor Avika Gor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani in September 2025 on the sets of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, with their wedding being televised for audiences. However, not everyone agrees with the idea of turning such a personal milestone into a public spectacle.

Rocky added, “We are a little personal. Hum zyada woh bahar nahi karte hain (We don’t really do all that in public).” Hina added, “Par unki apni marzi hai. Par hai Milind ek number ka kanjoos. Paise bachaye hain usne (But it’s their own choice. Milind is extremely stingy, number one. He has saved a lot of money).”

Avika and Milind’s every wedding function took place on Pati Patni Aur Panga, with celebrities like Farah Khan, Krushna Abhishek and Rakhi Sawant also in attendance. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Avika shared the personal significance of making her wedding public. “I’ve been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I’ve received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who have been such an important part of my journey, to be a part of this special moment. In some way, I manifested this.”

About Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s wedding On June 4, Hina and Rocky tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony and shared the news on social media. Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, Hina wrote, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes… Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as wife and husband.”

The two first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played the lead role while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. The couple dated for more than a decade before getting married.