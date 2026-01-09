Avika Gor calls pregnancy rumours ‘completely false’, teases ‘another big news’

Television actor Avika Gor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, in 2025 in a grand Indian wedding that was televised on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Recently, Milind’s remarks about unexpected new beginnings in his latest vlog sparked speculation among fans that Avika might be pregnant. However, the actor has now shut down all such rumours. Avika Gor dismisses pregnancy rumours. (Instagram)

Avika Gor shuts down pregnancy rumours In a conversation with Telly Talk India, Avika refuted the pregnancy rumours and hinted that she would soon reveal some other news. She said, “All these pregnancy rumours are completely false. There is nothing like that. Koi aur news hai. Kya hai, jaldi batayenge (There is some other news. What is it? We’ll tell you soon).”

Avika Gor’s pregnancy rumours In their recent vlog, Avika and Milind reflected on their married life, during which Avika mentioned that 2026 would bring major changes for them. Milind added, “A change which we neither anticipated nor planned. In fact, we never even dreamed about it. But this is a huge and amazing change.”

When Avika asked him, “Are you nervous?”, Milind replied, “A little nervous… healthy, because it shows you care.” Soon after, fans flooded the comment section with speculation, with many claiming that a “baby is on board”.

About Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani Avika and Milind first met in 2020 through mutual friends in Hyderabad. They instantly connected, and their friendship soon blossomed into a romantic relationship. The couple got engaged in June 2025 and later participated in Pati Patni Aur Panga. They decided to get married on the show itself, tying the knot on September 30, 2025. All their wedding festivities were televised.

The celebrations were attended by fellow contestants Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad and Geeta Phogat. Other guests included Sonali Bendre, Munawar Faruqui, Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan and Rakhi Sawant.